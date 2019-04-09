Batista officially retires from WWE: Ends career following WrestleMania 35

When Batista returned to attack Nature Boy Ric Flair and demand a match with Triple H, he said that he wanted to end his WWE career his way.

After Triple H beat Batista at WrestleMania 35 in a brutal match that saw Triple H use vice grips, needle nosed pliers and a sledgehammer as weapons, Batista finally ended his career the way he had hoped.

After being accused of quitting WWE more than one time, this time around he fought a WrestleMania match and then officially announced his retirement following the show.

Batista had beaten Triple H every time they fought in the past. While Triple H is already past his time as an active superstar, this match allowed Batista to pay the favor back and give Triple H the win that he never got when Batista was a full-time superstar.

Batista took to Instagram to let fans know how much he appreciates being allowed to entertain them as a professional wrestler for so long and announced his retirement from professional wrestling.

“To all the @wwe fans across the world that gave me the opportunity to suspend your disbelief, thank you. From the biggest part of my heart thank you for letting me entertain you. Tonight was my story book ending and I wanted to leave you with all I had to give. I’ll miss this theater of violence more than I can express in words but I am officially retiring from Sports Entertainment. I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished, I leave in great health, and without a doubt the show will go on. I had a hell of a run. Thank you for the journey”

Fans have not seen the last of Batista — Dave Bautista — by a long shot. He is a major movie star now and has a lot of big projects coming up.

He next appears in Avengers: Endgame and then has roles in the festival indie darling Stuber, the family comedy My Spy, the remake of Dune (with his Blade Runner 2049 director), the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and the Zack Snyder Netflix zombie movie Army of the Dead.

Batista is also rumored for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad movie, as well.