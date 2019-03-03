Batista net worth, best matches, movies, tattoos and more: All you need to know about the WWE superstar

Batista was one of the developmental wrestlers from Ohio Valley that broke onto the scene in 2002 and took the WWE by storm. Along with names like John Cena, Randy Orton, and Brock Lesnar, Batista helped change the business for the next decade.

By the time that Batista left WWE and went on to the second biggest career in Hollywood after only Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, he was one of the best WWE wrestlers of all-time. He returned in 2019 for what looks to be his final run before officially retiring from professional wrestling for good.

Here is a look at everything you need to know about Batista, from his age, height, weight and background information to his best matches, championship title reigns, association with Evolution and his successful Hollywood movie career.

Batista age, height and weight, family, tattoos and more

Dave Bautista was born in 1969 (he turned 50 in 2019) in Arlington, Virginia. His parents are Donna Raye and David Michael Bautista and he is of Greek and Filipino ancestry.

After his parents divorced, Batista said he was the “proud son of a lesbian.” However, his young life was tough, growing up in a dangerous neighborhood where he said in his biography that there were three murders on his front lawn alone before he was even nine years old.

Batista started breaking the law from a young age and ended up working as a bouncer in a night club when he grew up. After an arrest where he injured two patrons, he received a year of probation and then started work as a bodybuilder — something he said saved his life.

Batista married his first wife Glenda in 1990 and they had two daughters (Keilani and Athena). He divorced and got married again in 1998 to a woman named Angie. They also divorced. In 2015, he married a competitive pole dancer named Sarah Jade. He has two grandchildren from his daughter Athena.

Batista is 6 ft. 6 inches and weighs 290 pounds.

As for Batista’s tattoos, he has a large Chinese dragon on his back, red Japanese Kanji lettering reading “Angel” on his left biceps, the small sun that circles his belly button, a signature original tattoo on his right biceps, the Greece and Philippines flags on his left arm and “DC Soldier” on his right arm, a homage to his hometown. He also has some tribal artwork ion various places on his body as well.

In 2018, he also had his dogs faces tattooed on his right leg.

Batista debut

In 1999, he started training to become a professional wrestler under Afa Anoa’i — the uncle of Roman Reigns. After training with Afa and working for WXW, he signed with the WWE and started working in Ohio Valley Wrestling.

While there, Jim Cornett created a supernatural character for Batista to portray, one that he hoped could one day move up to feud with wrestlers like Undertaker and Kane. The character was called Leviathan and he was a creature that came from the depths of the oceans.

He was undefeated in Ohio Valley until a loss to Kane. He was also the Ohio Valley Champion, beating Doug Basham before losing the title to The Prototype — another young wrestler training who later used his real name of John Cena in WWE.

By 2002, Batista finally made his main roster debut in a questionable gimmick. D-Von Dudley had left the Dudley Boyz and was working a preacher gimmick as Reverend D-Von. Deacon Batista was who carried his offering box for people to donate money into.

While that was not a great start, he won a feud over D-Von after they split up and then he was moved to Monday Night Raw and joined the new faction Evolution, where he became a superstar.

Batista and Evolution

Evolution was a group that formed on WWE Monday Night Raw with two veterans (Nature Boy Ric Flair and Triple H) and two youngsters (Batista and Randy Orton). Both Batista and Orton were fresh out of OVW and both were ready to become stars.

What looked to be a new version of the Four Horsemen turned into one of the most successful factions in years. From 2003-2005, they dominated Monday Night Raw. They held the world title (Triple H), tag titles (Batista and Flair) and Intercontinental title (Orton) at the same time and no one could stop them.

No one but themselves.

When Randy Orton won the WWE world title at SummerSlam, they turned on him, with Triple H giving Batista a thumb’s down and the big man powerbombing Orton. Then, when Batista won the Royal Rumble, he gave Triple H the thumb’s down and challenged him for the title.

They had a one-night reunion in 2007.

Then, in 2014 when the fans turned on Batista because he won the Royal Rumble and earned a title shot that they wanted Daniel Bryan to get, Evolution reformed one more time and feuded with The Shield.

After another one-night reunion in 2018 where Batista teased a feud with Triple H, he returned in February 2019 when he laid out Ric Flair backstage before his 70th birthday party and challenged Triple H.

Batista best matches

Batista saw success quickly as part of Evolution. As the big man in the group, he was not just muscle but also a legit competitor in his own right. He and Ric Flair won tag team title gold together during this run.

However, a great as he was in Evolution, Batista became a legitimate singles star when he turned on Triple H and moved on from that group to become a multi-time world champion.

While he was never really in one of the best WWE matches of all-time, he was always entertaining in the ring and was better than just about any big man in the sport during that time.

Here is a look at five of Batista’s best matches of his career.

Batista vs. Triple H (Vengeance 2005)

This was the third match of the trilogy between Batista and his former Evolution teammate Triple H. The feud started when Batista chose to challenge for the world title at WrestleMania 21 — and won his first WWE world title.

Batista then won the rematch at Backlash, leading to Vengeance 2005 and a Hell in a Cell match. The match was violent and the best of the three, Batista winning again over The Game to prove that he was, in fact, the most dominant performer in WWE at that time.

Batista vs. Undertaker (WrestleMania 23)

Batista was the WWE world champion in 2007 and Undertaker won the Royal Rumble that year. The Dead Man then decided he would challenge Batista for the WWE World Championship at WrestleMania 23.

It was a match with the world title on the line against Undertaker’s undefeated streak. If anyone could end it, Batista could. It looked like Batista was going to win, but Undertaker pulled it out against all odds and won the world title to go to 15-0 at WrestleMania.

Batista and Undertaker continued to feud over the summer.

Batista vs. John Cena (Extreme Rules 2010)

In 2010, Batista was a full-fledged heel, saving Vince McMahon from Bret “Hitman” Hart and starting a feud with John Cena, who saved Hart from the attack. Cena won and lost the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber, with Batista leaving with the belt. Cena won the title back at WrestleMania XXVI and this was the rematch.

Since this was at Extreme Rules, the two men pulled out all the stops and tried to destroy each other. They put each other through tables and both men used their finishing moves.

Batista even tapped out to the STF — the problem was that this was a Last Man Standing Match, so it continued. The end came when Cena played it smart and used duct tape to attach Batista to the ring post, so he couldn’t get up.

It was one of the most creative wins in a Last Man Standing Match in history, and one that followed a brutal and violent fight between two of the best wrestlers in the WWE at that time.

Batista vs. Randy Orton vs. Daniel Bryan (WrestleMania 30)

Batista left WWE after his feud with John Cena and then returned in 2014 to win the Royal Rumble and a shot at the world title held by Randy Orton. The problem is that fans wanted to see Daniel Bryan get the title shot and they turned on Batista, who was a babyface.

This led to WWE having to change things to keep fans from rebelling. It started with Daniel Bryan being forced to earn his way in and he did it by beating Triple H at WrestleMania 30. That made the title match a three-way.

While Batista got a lot of crap for this return, it was the WWE booking and not his fault. He worked hard the entire time he was back and this match was no different.

Batista looked great and ended up doing the deed when he tapped out to Bryan to help send the fans home with the biggest crowd-pleasing moment in years — Daniel Bryan finally reaching the top.

Evolution vs. The Shield (Extreme Rules 2014)

The final feud that Batista took part in before he left for good (until his return this year) was the reunited Evolution feuding with The Shield. It was one of the best factions of the Ruthless Aggression Era against the best faction of the modern-day.

Batista was back to being a full-fledged heel and the two factions battled each other over the summer. All the matches were good between the two teams, but the best came at Extreme Rules.

There was so much greatness here, with moments like Seth Rollins flying from the top balcony onto Triple H and Randy Orton and Dean Ambrose still working as a solid angry brawler.

The end of the match came when Roman Reigns hit the spear on Batista and pinned The Animal to win for The Shield. By the end of the summer, The Shield had won the feud and Batista quit WWE to return to Hollywood.

Batista championships

Batista is one of the most successful WWE superstars to debut since the start of the century. He is a six-time world champion, winning the world title four times and the WWE title twice. His wins came over Triple H, Booker T, Great Khali, Chris Jericho, Randy Orton and John Cena.

He also held four tag team titles. He and Ric Flair were two-time champions, beating The Dudley Boyz and Booker T & Rob Van Dam. He also teamed with John Cena to beat Ted DiBiase Jr. and Cody Rhodes. Finally, he teamed with Rey Mysterio to beat MNM (Joey Mercury and John Morrison).

Here is a look at every title Batista has won in his career.

OVW Championship

WWE World Championship (4 times)

WWE Championship (2 times)

WWE Tag Championship (2 times with Ric Flair, 1 time with John Cena, 1 time with Rey Mysterio)

And here are the major events that Batista has won:

2005 Royal Rumble

2014 Royal Rumble

Batista theme song and video

Batista has had a number of theme songs over his career.

When he debuted as Deacon Batista, it was a song called Eyes Of Righteousness, written by former WWE musical mastermind Jim Johnston.

After they split up, he had a new theme called Animal, also by Jim Johnston.

In 2005, Batista got the theme that most people recognize to this day with I Walk Alone. The song is by the alt-metal band Saliva, who is best known for songs like Click Click Boom and Always.

The song is not one of the band’s singles and was instead recorded for Batista and was on the soundtrack WWE Wreckless Intent.

Batista movies

Many WWE superstars have tried to become successful in Hollywood. Rowdy Roddy Piper had some success (They Live) but most of his movies fell short. Jesse “The Body” Ventura was a nice supporting actor (Predator) but didn’t last long.

Hulk Hogan tried hard and failed most the time, and John Cena is now getting a good shot to make it big in Hollywood. However, the two WWE stars who really made a name for themselves in movies is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dave “Batista” Bautista.

They are different if you ask Batista, who said he wants to be a great actor and not just a movie star like The Rock.

It was a tough start for Batista, though. He was in some typical low budget action movies like Wrong Side of Town (with Rob Van Dam) and the second sequel to The Rock’s Scorpion King franchise.

Vin Diesel took notice and Batista was cast in his movie, Riddick, part of the Pitch Black franchise. He did well there and that helped lead to his biggest success in Hollywood.

Batista took on the role of Drax the Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy, its sequel, and Avengers: Infinity War for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In between Marvel movies, Batista was the heavy in Spectre (Mr. Hinx), this era’s version of Jaws and the muscle for Blofeld.

He had a few more action flicks, like Heist, Kickboxer: Vengeance, and The Warriors Gate, but then wanted to stretch his acting muscle more.

In 2017, he turned in one of his best performances in the Denis Villeneuve movie Blade Runner 2049 and impressed that director so much that he picked up a role in the remake of Dune, which is shooting in 2019.

He also took part in the movie Hotel Artemis in 2018.

Batista net worth

The Batista net worth is sitting around $13 million according to The Richest.

He has made a lot of money from WWE, including some nice paydays in his two returns since he originally left the company. According to reports, his earnings as a wrestler was around $600,000 a year when he was a full-time wrestler

He also has his money made from his movie roles, and with movies like the MCU films and James Bond on that list, his paydays for movie roles is just getting bigger as he gets more popular outside of WWE.