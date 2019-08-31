Aubrey Edwards becomes first female to referee men’s world title match at AEW All Out wrestling PPV

Chris Jericho took on Adam Page to determine the first-ever AEW world champion at AEW All Out.

In that match, the referee was Aubrey Edwards. Fans have gotten to know Edwards thanks to the first three AEW PPV events, which she worked matches in all of them.

However, this match was a first-time affair. Aubrey Edwards was the first woman in wrestling history to ever referee a world title match between two men.

Here is what you need to know about Aubrey Edwards.

Who is Aubrey Edwards in AEW?

Aubrey Edwards made her debut two years ago at the Seattle, Washington wrestling promotion 3-2-1 Battle. She worked as a referee regularly in the Pacific Northwest for 3-2-1 Battle, ECCW and DEFY.

She has also worked for different companies across the United States.

WWE fans might recognize her as she was allowed to work some matches as a referee in the Mae Young Classic in 2018.

AEW fans met her at AEW Double for Nothing and she also worked Fyter Fest and Fight for the Fallen. She is listed as one of the main referees for AEW and working the Chris Jericho vs. Adam Page AEW world title match at AEW All Out proves she is one of the top refs in the company.

Despite her name on the indie scene being Gearl Hebner, she is not related to Earl Hebner, and actually told a story in a Reddit AMA about meeting Earl Hebner after Justin Roberts introduced them.

She said that when she told Earl Hebner the name she used, Earl just laughed and called it “clever” and then laughed when she spelled it for him. She said Earl started calling her G Hebner that weekend, which made her happy.

“It was the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” she said.

Sign up now for your Wrestling news alerts!

The AEW on TNT premiere arrives on Oct. 2 at 8/7c.