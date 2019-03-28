Asuka WWE SmackDown women’s title change reportedly done to create ‘special moment’ at WrestleMania 35

28th March 2019 5:11 PM ET

When Asuka lost her WWE SmackDown Live women’s title to Charlotte Flair this week on TV, fans remained puzzled. WWE looked ready to push Asuka as the face of SmackDown Live and then pulled the rug out from under her.

However, there are backstage reports that indicate this was done for two reasons.

The first (as reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter) is that WWE was trying to trim some fat from the WrestleMania 35 card and decided that people were not interested in seeing Asuka defend her title against Carmela, Naomi, Mandy Rose or Sonya Deville at WrestleMania.

That is likely what brought about an outcry from the WWE women about the treatment of Asuka.

She did less to earn that title shot than the Wrestlemania one. Asuka deserves so much better. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 27, 2019

However, the second reason actually makes more sense — although it was still disrespectful to Asuka.

There are rumors backstage that WWE wants to create a special moment to close out WrestleMania 35. Remember when Daniel Bryan won the world title and fans left happy as streamers fell from the ceiling?

Even after Charlotte Flair beat Asuka for the WWE SmackDown Live women’s title, WWE sent out a tweet that confirmed the WrestleMania 35 match was still just for the Raw women’s title.

If Becky Lynch wins the match and the women’s tag team title match ends with Sasha Banks and Bayley retaining their titles, then the Four Horsewomen of WWE could stand in the ring together, holding every women’s title at the end of WrestleMania 35.

That would be an amazing moment and an honor for the four women that helped start an evolution for the women of WWE.

WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7 at 7/6c on WWE Network.