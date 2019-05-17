Ashley Massaro cause of death reported to be suicide, tributes hint at a sad end

UPDATE: Multiple sources indicate that the Ashley Massaro cause of death was, in fact, suicide.

According to Yahoo, former WWE star Shelly Martinez said that Massaro was her best friend in the business and took her own life at her home.

“My best friend from the wrestling business died from suicide two days after responding to 300+ fan letters. She was the happiest I have seen her in years, so stoked that people still cared about her 11 years after her career was over. There are no signs. It comes without warning. If you are going through the worst shit in your life, just know that you are not alone. PLEASE seek help.”

The New York Post reports that a 2017 affidavit from Massaro concerning a class action lawsuit against WWE showed that she suffered from depression and medical issues based on her WWE career.

“Aside from my on-going physical injuries that were sustained in the ring, and my former battle with addiction, to this day I suffer from depression, for which I take medication; migraine headaches; and severe short-term memory loss,” Massaro said in the affidavit.

ORIGINAL: Former WWE Diva Ashley Massaro passed away on Thursday at the age of 39, and while her cause of death is unknown, the tributes her friends sent on social media hint at a sad end.

Torrie Wilson, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year, works hard with people concerning positive self-image and lifting oneself up.

When Wilson accepted her Hall of Fame induction, it was just days after her father passed and she spent her speech telling others to always look at the best of themselves and be the best people they can be.

Wilson was also one of the very first people that Ashley Massaro worked with when she entered WWE and the two became friends while on the roster.

In her Twitter tribute to Ashley Massaro, Wilson said: “when we fall into a dark place it can seem like it will never change but if you are there PLEASE keep hope & reach out for help.”

I can’t even begin to explain how devastated I am to hear about @ashleymassaro11 – legit one of the sweetest people I’ve ever known. When we fall into a dark place it can seem like it will never change but if you are there PLEASE keep hope & reach out for help. — Torrie Wilson (@Torrie11) May 17, 2019

The connotations of those words hit hard to anyone who has suffered from or knows anyone who suffered from depression. What makes it even harder to understand is that the day before she passed, Massaro posted on Twitter that she was sending out letters to fans.

Just answered a ton of fanmail so you guys should be receiving them soon! Love ya punx🤘🏼🖤 pic.twitter.com/U1B1FJEoXK — ☆ Ashley Massaro ☆ (@ashleymassaro11) May 15, 2019

After that, another friend posted a tribute on Twitter and it made the same connection.

Former NXT star Bull Dempsey had been working with Ashley Massaro as she was preparing for her return to professional wrestling. He posted that she “always had a smile on her face” but then he said “if you’re going through tough times, don’t be afraid to reach out for help.”

This sucks. Ashley just started training at NYWC & was SO excited about wrestling again. Always had a smile on her face & was one of the most down to Earth people you could meet. If you’re going through tough times, don’t be afraid to reach out for help. RIP Ashley Massaro — BULL (@RealBullJames) May 17, 2019

While the official Ashley Massaro cause of death has not been revealed, posts like these have fans concerned and if it is true, it is very sad, as most people who know her said that she always had a smile on her face.

It is also tragic, as she leaves behind a 19-year-old daughter named Alexa. As a matter of fact, it was when her daughter grew ill at the age of eight that Massaro asked for her WWE release to remain home to care for her.

Alexa has asked for people to respect her privacy as she is still trying to process the fact her mother is gone.

Funeral arrangements have not been revealed yet for Ashley Massaro.