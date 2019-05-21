Ashley Massaro cause of death ruled suicide, CM Punk responds

Last week, former WWE Diva Ashley Massaro died at the age of 39. Friends who posted tributes on social media made it sound like she took her own life.

TMZ reported that the official cause of death was suicide as the former WWE superstar reportedly hung herself.

The New York Post previously reported that Massaro’s brain would likely be donated to science. Massaro is the latest WWE superstar to take their life and there is a reason to believe she was suffering from brain damage that added to long-standing depression issues.

There is still a chance that this could not happen, as Massaro’s lawyer told her mother and daughter her mother’s wishes to donate her brain to research and they were “a little upset about it” and needed time to make the decision.

Wrestlers like Andrew “Test” Martin was found to have severe brain damage from repeated blows to the head following his suicide. Chris Benoit, who took the life of his wife and son before taking his own life was also found to have CTE, according to an ESPN report.

NFL star Junior Seau was also discovered to have CTE after his suicide, reportedly due to continued strikes to his head and jarring tackles while competing as a Hall of Fame linebacker.

CM Punk spoke to WMGM last week about her death and chose to focus not on the CTE issues but on the depression issues that Ashley Massaro faced every day.

“I heard a couple things, but if anyone that’s out there and you’re listening to this, if you’re depressed and things aren’t going your way, there’s no reason to feel alone,” Punk said. “Just reach out to somebody. Text a friend. Call somebody. There’s hotlines. There’s ways you can get help.”

CM Punk also mentioned that his thoughts go out to Ashley’s daughter. Alexa Massaro was just 19 years old at the time of her mother’s passing.