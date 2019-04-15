Andrade makes his Monday Night Raw debut, beats a Raw champion in his first match

One important thing that the WWE Superstar Shake Up is supposed to do is help wrestlers who need a push get a fire lit with the change.

That might be true for Andrade and his manager Selina Vega. For those who don’t watch SmackDown Live, Andrade has been struggling to make his mark after moving there after his reign as NXT Champion.

The move placed Andrade in a match against a champion, and much like the Viking Experience, he beat a champion in his debut.

The Viking Experience is the NXT tag team champion War Raiders with a name change and they had a huge start by beating Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder in an eight-man tag match.

Similarly, the McMahon family indicated that they brought someone to Monday Night Raw to challenge WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor.

The surprise then came when Andrade’s music started and he came out with Selina Vega. The manager introduced Andrade to the crowd and said that her client knew French, which Andrade then mocked.

The match was as great as expected from Balor and Andrade, but it was Selina Vega getting involved that helped Andrade beat Balor and put himself in position for a future title match.

Andrade joins The Miz and the Viking Experience as the new members of Monday Night Raw after this year’s WWE Superstar Shake Up.

Monday Night Raw airs every Monday at 8/7c on USA Network.