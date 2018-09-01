All In preview: Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks prepare for the biggest indie event in wrestling history

All In is coming up on Saturday night and this might be the most important indie show in professional wrestling history.

This is very different from any other independent wrestling show in history. It isn’t a booker or promoter putting something together and hiring the talent. This are three wrestlers – Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks – putting up their own money and putting on a show in Chicago.

It came with risks but All In sold out in minutes. Then people came calling, including Ring of Honor agreeing to stream it on their Honor Club streaming network.

The matches started coming and huge names joined them for this big show. Taking place on Saturday night in Chicago, here is what fans can expect to see from All In.

The NWA World Championship

It is a forgotten promotion. In the old days, there was the NWA and the WWF – and many fans believed that the NWA was superior. However, WCW broke away from the NWA and the promotion went into a slump.

When Shane Douglas won the NWA title and threw it down to proclaim that ECW was also breaking away, it killed the promotion. However, Smashing Pumpkins singer Billy Corgan has purchased the NWA and is doing the impossible – he is making it relevant again.

Former TNA Impact Wrestling star Nick Aldis (Mickie James’ husband) will defend his NWA title at All In against Cody Rhodes – the son of the late American Dream Dusty Rhodes. They even brought the NWA title out on Ring of Honor TV to promote the match.

Kenny Omega vs. Pentagon Jr.

Many people consider Kenny Omega to be the best professional wrestler in the world today. He is the current IWGP Champion in New Japan Pro Wrestling and he has signed to wrestle on this card against Pentagon Jr. For fans who don’t know, Pentagon Jr. is a major star in Mexico and is a huge part of Lucha Underground.

This match will be amazing.

The Ring of Honor Championship

Not only is the NWA world title on the line, but the Ring of Honor world title is also on the line. Current champion Jay Lethal will defend it against the winner of a battle royal on the show.

There are some big names in that battle royal including Impact Wrestling star Moose, former NWA champ Colt Cabana, former WWE star Billy Gunn, Jimmy Jacobs, ROH TV Champion Punishment Martinez, and more.

A Superhero in the House

Cody Rhodes became friends with Stephen Amell of the CW show Arrow while he was in the WWE. Amell even wrestled in the WWE and then again in Ring of Honor.

Amell is back in the ring at All In and he will wrestle ROH legend, Christopher Daniels. The two have even had a war over social media leading into the match.

The Main Event

With all those matches, they are still not the main event. Instead, All In wants to end the show with a monster six-man tag team match. This will see former WWE superstar Rey Mysterio Jr team with Luchador wrestlers Ray Fenix and Bandido to battle The Young Bucks and Kota Ibushi.

The Rest of the All In Show

Kazuchika Okada vs. Marty Scurll

Joey Janela vs. Adam Page

Chelsea Green vs. Madison Rayne vs. Britt Baker vs. Tessa Blanchard

The Briscoes vs. Kazarian and Scorpio Sky

All In will take place Saturday night, September 1, at 7 p.m. CST and fans can stream it live at Ring of Honor’s Honor Club.