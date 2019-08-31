All Elite Wrestling: AEW on TNT, roster, PPV events, history

All Elite Wrestling is the newest professional wrestling promotion in America and thanks to its upcoming show, AEW on TNT, they have a chance to become number two to only WWE.

Here is a look at the history of All Elite Wrestling, the AEW roster, their PPV history and our exclusive interviews with the roster.

Make sure to bookmark this page, as we will update to make this a hub for all news AEW in the future.

What is All Elite Wrestling (AEW)?

The genesis of All Elite Wrestling started five months before the company officially opened its doors for business.

On Sept. 1, 2018, a group of indie wrestling stars banded together and put on their own show in partnership with Ring of Honor Wrestling. That event was All In and took place at the Sears Centre Arena in Chicago.

The show saw Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks work to book and promote what ended up as one of the most successful indie shows in professional wrestling history.

After the show, Cody Rhodes promised that this was just the beginning.

Cody Rhodes with the All In 2 “Double or Nothing” tease #AllIn pic.twitter.com/zAgd91UwOz — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) September 2, 2018

The creation of AEW

Then, on Jan. 9, 2019, All Elite Wrestling formed. The AEW Rally took place in Jacksonville, Florida, the home of the new owner of AEW Shad Khan (the owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL team).

At the event, a number of wrestlers were introduced to the fans as new members of the AEW roster. These included the biggest surprise — Chris Jericho and PAC (the former Neville).

While PAC did not officially compete in a match until Sept. 1, it was two former WWE superstars helping the promotion prove they meant business.

Also introduced were former Ring of Honor stars So-Cal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky), the three founders of All Elite Wrestling (Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks), Hangman Adam Page, indie stars Joey Janela and MJF, and the first woman signed, Britt Baker.

Tony Khan, the son of Shad Khan, was named the president of All Elite Wrestling with The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes as executive vice presidents. Brandi Rhodes was named Chief Branding Officer.

Double or Nothing — make or break for AEW

Up next was the AEW Double or Nothing rally in Las Vegas. This was to promote the first-ever AEW booked show and introduced a number of new stars.

Three names top this list.

First of all, Kenny Omega finally joined AEW, leaving New Japan Pro Wrestling, and became the fourth executive vice-president of the company.

Also coming aboard was one of the best tag teams in the world today, The Lucha Bros.

The other new names introduced here included Sonny Kiss, women’s stars Kylie Rae, Nyla Rose, Aja Kong, and Yuka Sakazaki, AAA superstar Sammy Guevara, and superstars from China’s OWE.

By the time Double or Nothing came and went, AEW got their biggest eye-popping signing. The former Dean Ambrose attacked Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega to end the show and Jon Moxley was a part of All Elite Wrestling.

How to watch AEW

The first four AEW promoted pay-per-view events got a nice partner in B/R Live, which is owned by the parent company of Turner. This was a sign.

While Double or Nothing and All Out carried high price tags of close to $50 for the pay-per-view events, both Fyter Fest and Fight for the Fallen were free to give fans a taste of what to expect from AEW.

The fact that a Turner-owned company hosted the PPV events was a sign of things to come.

On July 24, AEW announced that they signed a deal to come to TNT, the former home of WCW. This is the largest network that any non-WWE company has aired on since WCW.

The premiere episode is scheduled to air on Wednesday night, Oct. 2 with an 8/7c p.m. start time and will be a two-hour show.

AEW’s first TV show (get tickets here for all AEW on TNT shows) will air live from Washington, D.C. and they will hit cities all over the United States, starting with Boston, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Charleston and Charlotte.

The announce team for the AEW on TNT show will officially be Jim Ross, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone, with Alex Marvez and Goldenboy doing work in various areas as well.

In a surprise move, WWE announced later that NXT would go live on Wednesday nights as well on USA Network and it will be a head-to-head battle between the two shows.

The first AEW world champion was named at AEW All Out on Sept. 1.

AEW current roster

Here is the official roster, via AEW’s official website.

Men’s Division

Adam Page

Angelico

Brandon Cutler

Chris Jericho

Christopher Daniels

Chuck Taylor

CIMA

Cody Rhodes

Darby Allin

Dustin Rhodes

Fenix

Frankie Kazarian

Jack Evans

Jimmy Havoc

Joey Janela

Jon Moxley

Jungle Boy

Kenny Omega

Kip Sabian

Luchsaurus

Marko Stunt

Matt Jackson

MJF

Michael Nakazawa

Nick Jackson

Orange Cassidy

PAC

Penta

Peter Avalon

Private Party

Sammy Guevara

Scorpio Sky

Scorpio Sky

Shawn Spears

Sonny Kiss

The Dark Order

Trent Barretta

Women’s Division

Allie

Awesome Kong

Bea Priestley

Brandi Rhodes

Britt Baker

Hikaru Shida

Kylie Rae

Leva Bates

Nyla Rose

Penelope Ford

Sadie Gibbs

Broadcast Team

Alex Marvez

Excalibur

Goldenboy

Jim Ross

Justin Roberts

Tony Schiavone

Referees

Aubrey Edwards

Bryce Remsburg

Earl Hebner

Paul Turner

Rick Knox

Coaches

Billy Gunn

Jerry Lynn

AEW PPV history

The first major event was not an official AEW PPV but was put on by Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks on Sept. 1, 2018. This was All In, which took place in Chicago and was an immediate success.

This first event was a collaboration between different indie and minor wrestling promotions, including Ring of Honor, Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Impact Wrestling, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, and the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA).

After AEW began promoting their own shows as a company, they still worked with some indie promotions but took control over all aspects of the shows and held four events before AEW on TNT began to air in October 2019.

These events were Double or Nothing, Fyter Fest, Fight for the Fallen, and All Out. We will keep track of all AEW PPV events here with a link to our reviews of the shows.

Interviews with AEW stars

Links to any interviews Monsters & Critics conducts with AEW superstars will appear here.

Sign up now for your Wrestling news alerts!

Christopher Daniels (this interview took place three months before Daniels left Ring of Honor for AEW)

Bookmark this page as your home for all updates on All Elite Wrestling (AEW).