Alexa Bliss suffers concussion, replaced in women’s WWE Money in the Bank match

The men’s WWE Money in the Bank ladder match changed by storyline decision when they put Sami Zayn in over Braun Strowman. However, the WWE Money in the Bank women’s ladder match also changed and this was due to a legitimate injury.

WWE announced that Alexa Bliss is injured and had to be pulled from the WWE Money in the Bank women’s ladder match.

BREAKING: @AlexaBliss_WWE is not medically cleared to compete at WWE #MITB this Sunday, and has been removed from the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. A suitable replacement will be announced. https://t.co/gGXe8Kd1pd — WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2019

This was due to Bliss suffering a concussion at a recent event. This is also Bliss’ second recent concussion — the first keeping her out of action for months before she made her return the night after WrestleMania 35.

Based on the fact that Bliss now has multiple concussions, her WWE career as a wrestler is in danger.

Shortly after making the announcement that Alexa Bliss was pulled from action and a suitable replacement was coming, they announced her replacement on an episode of WWE Now.

It was clear that Monday Night Raw’s angle where Nikki Cross became Alexa Bliss’ friend and fought for her was meant to set up something in case the Bliss injury was as bad as expected.

Nikki Cross will now replace Alexa Bliss in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match and get a chance to grab the briefcase and earn a possible world title shot.

WWE Money in the Bank will take place on Sunday, May 19, on WWE Network.