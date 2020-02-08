Alexa Bliss Bowling For Soup video: WWE superstar makes her music video debut

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

A new Alexa Bliss Bowling For Soup video has gone viral. The WWE superstar’s favorite group debuted their newest music video which is suitably named Alexa Bliss.

The new video arrived online in addition to exclusive behind-the-scenes clips from the making of the project.

Watch Alexia Bliss Bowling For Soup video

Alexa Bliss is a new song from Bowling for Soup named after the former SmackDown, Raw, and Women’s tag team champion.

The Alexa Bliss Bowling For Soup video itself pays homage to not only the WWE superstar but also the classic 1980s film Weird Science. A couple of boys are designing their dream girl and make their wildest dream come true with the help of a computer. That’s when Alexa Bliss enters the room to everyone’s complete surprise.

From there, she hangs out with the boys to partake in all sorts of activities. That includes taking a spin in a fancy car, playing some foosball, and watching a women’s wrestling match.

Here’s the full-length Alexa Bliss Bowling for Soup music video from the group’s YouTube channel.

Alexa Bliss, Bowling For Soup discuss song and video in behind-the-scenes footage

In conjunction with the new Alexa Bliss song and video, a behind-the-scenes video arrived via FOX Sports. In that footage, Bliss said she found out that Bowling For Soup was making a song about her on her birthday and said she cried.

“I was really excited because Bowling For Soup has been my all-time favorite band…for..ever,” Bliss said in the video. “They were one of the first concerts I ever went to, the last concert I went to before leaving for WWE and this is like my childhood dream and now dream,” she added.

Lead singer Jaret Reddick mentioned in the video, “She was nice enough to have us at the Royal Rumble two years ago in Philadelphia and we’ve been friends ever since. She came to a show when we played down in Orlando and her favorite song is Girl All the Bad Guys Want.”

Alexa Bliss was all sorts of excited once the video arrived online as she made several different Instagram posts about Bowling For Soup’s music video. One of those (below) has the WWE star saying in a caption, “Check it out!!! So excited about this ! Thank you @bfs_official for seriously making my dream come true.”

Alexa Bliss was also featured on the Feb. 7 Friday Night SmackDown episode in the main event, a Fatal Fourway match against Carmella, Naomi, and Dana Brooke. The winner earned a title shot against WWE SmackDown Champion Bayley.

Viewers can watch Alexa Bliss on Friday nights on WWE SmackDown beginning at 8/7c on FOX.