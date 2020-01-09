Alex Shelley coming to WWE: Former TNA star reforming NJPW tag team The Time Splitters in NXT

In a shocking announcement on WWE NXT tonight, Mauro Ranallo revealed that former TNA Impact Wrestling star Alex Shelley was coming to WWE NXT.

The news also stated that he was reforming a tag team for the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament that NXT holds every year. However, it isn’t the Motor City Machine Guns with Chris Sabin that is coming to NXT.

No, this is Alex Shelley reforming a tag team from his days in New Japan Pro Wrestling with Kushida — The Time Splitters.

According to Ranallo, The Time Splitters will get a first-round match in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic against the Grizzled Young Veterans, a match that they are in no way guaranteed to win.

The Grizzled Young Veterans is from NXT UK and consists of James Drake and Zack Gibson. This tag team is three-time Progress Wrestling Tag Team Champions in the UK and was the inaugural NXT UK Tag Team Champions.

They held the titles for 230 days.

Honestly, the Grizzled Young Veterans should be the favorites on this match.

However, Alex Shelley and Kushida have had a lot of success as the Time Splitters. They formed their tag team back in 2012 — five years before The Grizzled Young Veterans ever formed.

As a team, the Time Splitters won the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship twice in New Japan Professional Wrestling. They also won the 2012 Super Jr. Tag Tournament.

How good are they? They beat the Forever Hooligans (Alex Koslov and Rocky Romero) for their first titles in 2012 and held the belts for 173 days.

Then, they did one better. They beat the Young Bucks in 2014 to win their second titles, holding them for 140 days. The team to finally beat them? reDRagon, a team that WWE NXT fans know better as part of the Undisputed Era — Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly.

The WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Classic Tag Team Tournament kicks off next week on NXT on USA Network at 8/7c.