AJ Styles injury update: WWE star injured after Edge’s Spear in Royal Rumble [Video]

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

During WWE’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Sunday night, The Phenomenal AJ Styles was reportedly hurt while he was part of the 30-man match.

Based on video and reports, Styles became injured due to a spot that featured the return of the Rated-R Superstar Edge. Once that happened, it changed up the match plans for AJ’s involvement.

Video shows AJ Styles’ injury in Royal Rumble match

Styles entered the 2020 Royal Rumble match as No. 18 overall and lasted just under eight minutes. The reason his time in the match was cut short was due to the injury he suffered when WWE star Edge hit him with his trademark Spear move.

Due to the way Styles landed on the mat, his shoulder hit awkwardly, leading to the injury issue. That led to Edge modifying the way in which Styles was eliminated from the match in order to protect The Phenomenal superstar.

AJ was officially eliminated 17th overall from the match. After the Rumble was over, it led to speculation about a feud with Edge. Some fans were even talking up a possible WrestleMania 36 showdown between the two.

Check out the brief video clip below which shows Edge nailing Styles with the Spear and AJ landing on his shoulder on the mat.

Yep and this is the moment where AJ Styles was injured 😬 #RoyalRumble https://t.co/TTD4LdyJoU — Jessica (@WrassleQueen) January 27, 2020

What’s the latest AJ Styles injury update?

In a Wrestling Inc report from last night, they initially indicated that AJ Styles had a left shoulder injury. Following Edge’s move on Styles, he stood up and appeared to have a dangling left arm. A ringside referee got onto the apron to communicate with Styles and Edge, which led to Styles’ elimination soon after.

That allowed WWE officials and medics to check on AJ at ringside. After leaving the match, he had his arm wrapped and ice put on it while he was backstage. Styles’ only Twitter post was one before the Royal Rumble on Sunday afternoon where he hyped up his possibility of winning the match.

The #RoyalRumble match is the perfect opportunity to make history…again. pic.twitter.com/DPQD4blQZu — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) January 26, 2020

As of right now, it’s believed Styles suffered a separated shoulder during the Royal Rumble match. An AJ Styles injury update is likely to arrive once he has further tests conducted to evaluate his arm.

That could happen during WWE Raw on Monday evening, per PW Insider. It’s unknown if Styles will make an appearance during the show, as of this report.

Fans are hoping for the best for The Phenomenal One as he’s been injured before. Last year, he suffered a hip injury during his match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 35. It would be quite a shame to see one of the best performers of all time missing out on WrestleMania 36.