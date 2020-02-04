AJ Styles injury update: WWE reports he is out indefinitely

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

Fans might have noticed that AJ Styles has been missing in action on Monday Night Raw since the 2020 Royal Rumble. That is due to an unfortunate injury.

While most fans missed it while watching the Royal Rumble on TV, AJ Styles suffered a shoulder injury and WWE has finally made an official announcement about his injury.

AJ Styles suffered an injury at WWE Royal Rumble

AJ Styles was in the Royal Rumble match itself and was there when Edge made his shocking return to WWE.

It didn’t last for long, though, as Edge came into the ring and hit spears against everyone still in the ring at the time.

That included AJ Styles.

However, according to Styles himself, he fell wrong trying to sell the spear to make it look even bigger than it was. However, unlike someone like Roman Reigns, who hits a big running spear, Edge grabs the wrestler and sends them into the mat.

By trying to flip, Styles fell hard on his shoulder and that was it for him. The officials checked on Styles and then ordered him eliminated, sending him to the back for treatment.

AJ Styles injury update

We revealed last week that AJ Styles suffered a should injury. Now, WWE has updated his status on Monday.

“AJ Styles is out indefinitely with a shoulder injury and is recovering way ahead of doctor’s projections. The Phenomenal One suffered the injury during the Men’s Royal Rumble Match.”

The good news is that, while AJ Styles is out indefinitely with injury, he said that he has no intention of missing out on WrestleMania.

At the same time that Styles said that the injury was not Edge’s fault because he “went crazy with my bump,” he said it was a dislocated shoulder.

Styles also said that he was not going to be back soon, he planned to return in time for WrestleMania, saying he was starting physical therapy and believes he will heal up in time for WrestleMania 36.

Most people believed that Randy Orton and AJ Styles were going to have their second WrestleMania match against each other, but with Edge vs. Randy Orton now a certainty for WrestleMania, there isn’t a program for AJ Styles at this time.

WrestleMania 36 takes place on April 5, 2020, from Tampa, Florida. It will air live on pay-per-view and the WWE Network. As for WWE Monday Night Raw, it airs at 8/7c on USA Network.