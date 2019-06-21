AJ Styles injury return date revealed by WWE

AJ Styles has been out of action ever since he wrestled at WWE Money in the Bank against Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship.

The injury was to his back and has been something nagging at him, as he also left WrestleMania 35 banged up.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer said that Styles has yet to receive medical clearance to return to the ring but it is coming very soon.

Styles was on Monday Night Raw this week and had some harsh truth bombs for his old Bullet Club teammates Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson about taking their roles more seriously in WWE.

This will lead to the AJ Styles in-ring return as WWE announced when fans can expect to see Styles wrestle next.

WWE has advertised AJ Styles for an eight-man match at a show in Singapore next Thursday. Styles will also team with Gallows, Anderson and Triple H to battle Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and Samoa Joe at a show next Friday in Tokyo.

#SDLive #raw #WWETokyo it's hilarious that WWE is going to Tokyo, and they're going to bring Bullet Club members AJ Styles Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. So that they can cash in on there stardom in Japan, Triple H will team up with them. WTF. Shots fired. They're going at AEW. — ✝ God Bless The World ✝ (🇺🇸) (@chris_drop) June 12, 2019

Styles is also scheduled for a match next Saturday, also in Tokyo, as he teams with Seth Rollins to wrestle Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley. On the Monday Night Raw following those Asia dates, WWE has also advertised AJ Styles in action.