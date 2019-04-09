AJ Styles injured at WrestleMania 35, will possibly miss WWE SmackDown Live tonight

AJ Styles won his WrestleMania 35 match over Randy Orton but the word is that he will not be at SmackDown Live tonight to celebrate the win.

Styles injured his hip in the match with Orton and was sent home due to the injury. Dave Meltzer said that the injury has caused WWE not to advertise Styles for SmackDown Live tonight.

The good news is that Styles re-signed a new deal to remain in WWE for the next few years, so he will likely finish his in-ring career in WWE.

PWInsider reports that the severity of the injury is unknown but Styles already flew back home to Atlanta following WrestleMania 35.

AJ Styles's 450 is so clean.pic.twitter.com/UtvTgofEZC — Daily DDT (@FanSidedDDT) April 7, 2019

Since Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live both take place in Brooklyn, the wrestlers scheduled to appear on the shows remained in town following WrestleMania 35.

With AJ Styles’ win over Randy Orton, the former indie darling was able to prove that he could stand toe-to-toe with someone who was developed and built within the confines of WWE.

However, there is no word on what Styles’ next feud will be and he won’t be back now until the Superstar Shakeup next week.

Kofi Kingston is the new WWE Champion for the SmackDown Live brand and he is expected to possibly defend the title at the Money in the Bank PPV in May against possibly Daniel Bryan.

WWE SmackDown Live airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on USA Network.