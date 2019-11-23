WWE NXT TakeOver War Games took place tonight on the WWE Network. The main event included Adam Cole and the crowd included his girlfriend in attendance.

What makes this so interesting is that Adam Cole’s girlfriend is AEW wrestler Dr. Britt Baker. This might not be as shocking except that the cameras showed her face up close and announcer Mauro Ranallo said her name live.

Dr. Britt Baker at NXT TakeOver: War Games

Dr. Britt Baker was shown after the match in complete concern for her boyfriend, NXT Champion Adam Cole.

This made sense because Cole finished the match with one of the most devastating moves of the show.

The War Games match ended with Tommaso Ciampa and Adam Cole standing on the top of the cage. All three of their teammates were laid out.

Then, in a shocking move, Ciampa lifted Cole onto his shoulders and hit the Super Air Raid Crash from the top of the cage. This was surprising for two reasons.

First, Adam Cole still has to wrestle on Sunday night at Survivor Series. The other reason is that Ciampa just came back from a severe knee injury.

Despite this, Ciampa and Cole went through two tables and the match ended with Ciampa pinning Cole.

And, Dr. Britt Baker was more than concerned.

Who is Dr. Britt Baker?

Dr. Britt Baker is a doctor because she is a dentist in her full-time job and wrestles with AEW on a part-time basis.

Despite the part-time basis, she is one of the top women in AEW.

On this past week’s live episode of AEW Dynamite, Dr. Britt Baker wrestled Hikaru Shida in a very important match. Baker was ranked as the number one contender for the AEW women’s title and lost to Shida.

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

Now, Dr. Britt Baker, an AEW wrestler, was shown and referenced on a WWE event. How strange is that?