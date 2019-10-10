AEW vs NXT ratings from Week 2 see both shows drop in viewership numbers

Week 2 of the new Wednesday night wars between AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT saw both shows drop in viewership numbers.

Last week, AEW brought in 1.4 million viewers to rank second behind only the MLB playoffs for cable telecasts, while NXT brought in 891,000 viewers to rank 10th.

The ratings for the 18-49 demographic for AEW Dynamite was .68 for AEW Dynamite last week and .32 for WWE NXT.

This week, AEW Dynamite dropped 300,000 viewers to fall to eighth in cable telecasts for the night. The rating in the key 18-49 demographic was .46.

There were two MLB playoff games, Inside the MLB, American Horror Story, South Park, and two reality shows — Basketball Wives and Black Ink Crew — ranked ahead of it.

NXT took a worse fall. While it only lost 90,000 viewers for the night, the fact is that it was still over 300,000 fewer viewers than AEW Dynamite.

NXT plummeted in cable shows from 10th for the night all the way to 27th with a viewership of 790,000 and an 18-49 rating of .22.

For people who want to compare AEW DYnamite to WWE Monday Night Raw, the Monday night flagship show for WWE averaged 2.3 million viewers for its three hours with ratings of .78, .76, and .70 for the three hours in the 18-49 demographic.

The SmackDown premiere on Fox brought in 3.8 million viewers for the highest numbers of the week and a 1.0 18-49 rating.

It should be noted that these numbers are for the Nielsen traditional viewing ratings and do not account for things like DVR viewing and people who have cut the cord and watch in other ways.

While AEW and WWE have their own viewers who absolutely refuse to watch the other show, there are more viewers who just love to watch professional wrestling and will watch both shows.

With the advent of DVR and the fact that NXT is also on the WWE Network the next day, the viewership numbers are higher than the ratings make them seem.

AEW Dynamite airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on TNT while WWE NXT airs at 8/7c on USA Network.