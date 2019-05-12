AEW television deal to be announced on Wednesday during upfronts, network and premiere date leak early

AEW Wrestling was rumored to be waiting until upfronts week to make their television announcement and that is now likely to come on Wednesday.

For fans who are unfamiliar with upfronts, this happens once a year when networks meet with advertisers and reveal their upcoming slate of television shows for the fall premiere season in order to sell the advertising rights.

The news on AEW television is rumored to be scheduled for Wednesday during the upfronts according to entertainment insider site The Wrap.

In what has been no real secret, it is Turner Broadcasting who is getting back into the wrestling business and the AEW Wrestling announcement will reportedly come an hour before the WarnerMedia upfront event.

This news originally broke last month by The Fight Oracle, but the major media outlets are just now reporting it.

-BREAKING- @WarnerMediaGrp aka Turner Sports (TNT, TBS) will present @AEWrestling at their upfronts to advertisers next month. WarnerMedia/Turner upfronts are currently scheduled for May 15th. This is how Networks announce their content lineup for the fall season to advertisers. — The Fight Oracle (@fightoracle) April 10, 2019

There will also be a small number of reporters who get the news the night before on an embargoed basis, meaning they can’t report it until the next day — but will be the first to break the news.

AEW President Tony Khan and some AEW wrestlers will be on hand at Madison Square Garden when the announcement is made to help pitch the weekly show to advertisers.

The network that the AEW Wrestling television show will end up on is reported to be TNT. This is huge, as TNT reaches 81.9-percent of homes compared to USA Network reaching 82.8-percent, making this equal to WWE in terms of reach.

The Fight Oracle also reported that the AEW weekly show will likely premiere the same week that WWE moves SmackDown Live to Fox on Friday nights. SmackDown Live will premiere on Fox on Oct. 4 and if AEW gets the Tuesday night timeslot expected, it could premiere on Oct. 1 on TNT.

Furthermore, this opens up another option for AEW Wrestling online as Bleacher Report has a streaming service that is associated with Turner Network and could push AEW Wrestling as a result.