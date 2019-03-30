AEW star Kenny Omega announces partnership with ESPN

Kenny Omega is one of the biggest names to sign with AEW Wrestling but that isn’t his only love. He is also an avid gamer and is part of the eSports community.

In a recent interview with Alicia Tout from AMBY Interviews, Omega talked about eSports and how it is now part if his career moving forward. He also talked about a new partnership he has with ESPN.

Omega said that while gaming is a hobby for him, he is involved in the eSports community and is now working with ESPN.

He will do features on a number of their eSports athletes and do some commentary for them as well.

Now that he has left New Japan Professional Wrestling and is competing in the United States full-time now for AEW Wrestling, it opens up his availability for ESPN as well, and he said that he will be doing more with them.

“I’ll be doing more work at ESPN. I’ll be trying to feature more of their athletes so that they can get their share of the spotlight and be more well-known in the world of eSports gaming,” Omega said.

“I’m really gonna kind of push for eSports to be kind of accepted among all other sports in the world. It’s kind of a sub-venture of mine but one that I’m heavily prioritizing just as much as my wrestling.”

In the interview, Omega also sent a shout out to WWE superstar Xavier Woods (Austin Creed), who he said has a competitive nature, although Omega also playfully mentioned their rivalry as gamers, saying that Woods’ pride is his own downfall.