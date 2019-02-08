AEW signs Sonny Kiss: Everything you need to know about the new All Elite superstar

AEW just announced the signing of Sonny Kiss. Pic credit: AEW

AEW held their huge Double or Nothing rally on Thursday night in Las Vegas and announced a handful of new signings, made some big matches for the PPV and announced the on-sale dates.

The first wrestler that they introduced to the crowd was one that a lot of people don’t know a lot about — Sonny Kiss.

Who is Sonny Kiss?

When Sonny Kiss walked to the podium at the pool at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, he made quite the show.

He seems very similar to WWE NXT superstar Velveteen Dream and he made sure that people knew that he was there to make a difference.

But, who is Sonny Kiss?

Fans of Lucha Underground know Sonny Kiss as the wrestler who went by the name XO Lishus. He is a wrestler from New Jersey who actually got his start studying dance at a performing arts school.

When wrestling, Kiss uses his dancing experience as part of his moves. When naming the wrestlers that inspired him, he points out names like Jeff Hardy, Rob Van Dam and Rey Mysterio — as well as women’s wrestling in general.

Sonny Kiss just threw the shirt in the pool.#DoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/IZv3CciOQL — GIF Skull – #DoubleOrNothing Las Vegas (@GIFSkull) February 8, 2019

Is Sonny Kiss really gay?

Sonny Kiss is a gay man and been in a relationship with fellow professional wrestler Killian McMurphy since 2017.

The couple also worked together on the indie scene with Sonny Kiss managing McMurphy.

As for his success, he has held titles in independent promotions such as American Championship Entertainment ion New Jersey, East Coast Pro Wrestling in New Jersey, Tier 1 Wrestling in New York and Warriors of Wrestling in Staten Island.

All Elite Wrestling Double or Nothing is now offering presales for tickets on their official website to ensure that fans — not scalpers — get first cracks at the tickets to the May 25 show at the MGM Grand Casino in Las Vegas.