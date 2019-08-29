AEW signs Dustin Rhodes to multiple roles for company

AEW made an official announcement today that they have now officially signed Dustin Rhodes to a multi-year contract.

The good news for the new promotion, as they prepare for their big debut on TNT, is that Rhodes will take on multiple roles for the company.

Dustin will continue to work as an in-ring wrestler, saying that he has felt rejuvenated since his last two matches in AEW.

Rhodes battled his brother Cody at Double or Nothing in a bloody and violent affair and then teamed with his brother at Fight for the Fallen against The Young Bucks. Dustin lost both matches but looked better than ever.

However, this isn’t just about bringing in a veteran wrestler to compete in matches. Dustin’s contract will also make him part of the AEW Coaching Staff as a Match Producer and he will also work as a Promo Coach.

This is huge because the problem with many indie guys is that they never had a chance to work on their promo skills and if AEW on TNT gives them a chance to sell their characters and AEW as a company, they could use someone like Rhodes to teach them the best way to connect with an audience.

Dustin Rhodes was one of the top performers in the Attitude Era in WWE, both as a wrestler and as a character, with Goldust one of WWE’s most brilliant creations.

“Dustin Rhodes has had an incredible wrestling career that has spanned decades. His amazing journey brought him to AEW, and he’s rejuvenated his career here. In addition to all of the wisdom he’s shared with us as we’ve launched All Elite Wrestling, AEW President Tony Khan said in the official statement.

“He’s already done so much for us, and I’m thrilled that it’s official now that Dustin will be on our team going forward, both backstage and in the ring!”

AEW All Out airs on Saturday night at 8/7c on B/R Live.