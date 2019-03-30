AEW reveals which match will main event Double or Nothing

AEW will hold their first event since forming the new professional wrestling company and just announced what the main event of this first show will be.

In the ninth episode of their YouTube series The Road to Double or Nothing, the main event was revealed to be the match between Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho.

This should come as no surprise since it is the biggest announced match on the entire card so far. It is also the second time the two men wrestled.

Previously, Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega battled at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 12 in a match for Omega’s IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship belt. Omega won the match, which was fought in No DQ rules.

That was not the main event of that show, as the IWGP Heavyweight Championship match between Kazuchika Okada and Tetsuya Naito headlined the show. Both matches were Match of the Year candidates for a fantastic PPV event.

“We all owe him a big thank you, don’t we? We wouldn’t be successful without you, Chris,” Omega said in the video. “Maybe I do owe ya a proper thanks, but I’ll tell you what, you’re not going to get it from me. Unless you beat me. If you can.”

Here is the full AEW Double or Nothing card so far:

Grudge Match: Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho

AAA World Tag Team Titles Match: Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix vs. The Young Bucks (c)

Team All Elite Wrestling vs. Team Oriental Entertainment Wrestling

SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, Scorpio Sky) vs. Cima and two partners to be announced

Over the Budget Battle Royale: Kip Sabian, Sonny Kiss, Ace Romero, Brandon Cutler, TBA

Adam Page vs. PAC

Cody Rhodes vs. TBA

Dr. Britt Baker vs. Kylie Rae vs. Nyla Rose

AEW Double or Nothing takes place on May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The television or streaming options to watch the show will be announced at a later date.