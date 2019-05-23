AEW reveals how they will name their first world champion

AEW finally kicks off their brand-new promotion this weekend with their Double or Nothing PPV on Saturday. With their first event finally arriving, AEW also revealed how they will determine their first world champion.

The news broke on the 16th episode of their YouTube show, Road to Double or Nothing. This was how AEW built the storylines for Double or Nothing without yet having a weekly television show.

On the episode, it was revealed that two matches at AEW Double or Nothing will determine who will compete for the inaugural AEW World Championship.

The main event is Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega — the second time these two superstar wrestlers have ever faced. The last time, Omega won at a New Japan Pro Wrestling event.

The winner of Jericho vs. Omega will compete for the AEW World Championship at a later date. They will face the person who wins the Casino Battle Royale on the Double or Nothing Buy In pre-show.

This was a huge surprise because there are no major stars in the Casino Battle Royale, but that might be part of the deal with adding some impact to some lesser known wrestlers AEW signed.

The battle royale will start with five men in the ring and every three minutes, five more will join. The “Lucky 21” will be the last to enter.

The following wrestlers have been announced so far for the Casino Battle Royale: Sonny Kiss, Brandon Cutler, Ace Romero, Brian Pillman Jr., Glacier, Sunny Daze, MJF, Joey Janela, Dustin Thomas, Billy Gunn, Jimmy Havoc, Michael Nakazawa, Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, Private Party, and Shawn Spears.

That leaves five spots remaining for surprises, with names like Adam Page, Dean Ambrose, PAC, CM Punk, and more as examples that fans have pitched in.

Cody Rhodes also said in an interview with Chris Van Vliet that the AEW World Championship belt will be unveiled at Double or Nothing as well.