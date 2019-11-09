AEW releases official wrestler rankings ahead of Full Gear PPV

All Elite Wrestling is holding their second PPV and its first since debuting on TNT tonight with Full Gear. The main event sees Chris Jericho defending his AEW world title against Chris Jericho.

Some fans want to know why Cody gets the first title show, but the answer is simple.

In AEW, wins and losses matter. They keep records of wins and losses and they rank the wrestlers based on how many matches they win. In cases of ties, there is the strength of opponents.

So, with that said, AEW released their first wrestler rankings heading into AEW Full Gear tonight on B/R Live. Cody Rhodes said in a media call on Friday morning for Full Gear that the rankings will be released every Friday for men, women, and tag teams.

AEW Men’s Rankings

The official AEW Men’s Rankings, based on win-loss record has Cody Rhodes at the top, explaining his title opportunity.

Notice, tag team matches are not listed in the singles win-loss records but trios are. This is because tag teams have their own separate division.

1. Cody Rhodes (3-0-1 in singles, 0-0 in trios)

2. PAC (3-0-1 in singles, 0-0 in trios)

3. Hangman Adam Page (3-2 in singles, 0-0 in trios)

4. Kenny Omega (2-2 in singles, 2-1 in trios)

5. Jon Moxley (1-0-1 in singles, 0-0 in trios)

PAC has been complaining that he is being overlooked, and seeing as how he has the same record as Cody makes his argument hold some water.

With PAC working as a heel, don’t be surprised if he is next in line if Cody wins tonight.

AEW Tag Team Rankings

The Lucha Bros are ranked number one in the AEW tag team rankings and were placed into the match at Full Gear tonight against champions SCU (Kazarian and Scorpio Sky).

Private Party was 2-2 and Dark Order was 2-1 and the teams battled on AEW Dynamite this week to see which one got into the title match as well to make it a three-way.

If Dark Order won, they would be 3-1, but they lost and ended up 2-2 with Private Party moving to 3-2 and ranked ahead of the Young Bucks, thanks to beating them in the tag title tournament.

1. Lucha Bros (4-2 as tag team)

2. Private Party (3-2 as tag team)

3. Young Bucks (3-2 as tag team)

4. Dark Order (2-2 as tag team)

5. Best Friends (2-3 as tag team)

#AEW Tag Team Rankings

Friday, November 8th, 2019 pic.twitter.com/38fDZS033j — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 9, 2019

AEW Women’s Rankings

RIHO is putting her AEW women’s title on the line tonight against Emi Sakura.

Fans watching TV see people like Britt Baker more often than Sakura, but the win-loss record explains why she gets the title shot. Sakura is 1-0 and 2-2 in all matches, so she is ranked number one.

Sakura also pinned RIHO in a tag match on AEW Dynamite, showing the teacher has a chance of beating the student.

Women

1. Emi Sakura (1-0 in singles, 2-2 overall)

2. Britt Baker (2-1 in singles, 4-2 overall)

3. Hikaru Shida (2-1 in singles, 3-1 overall)

4. Allie (1-2 in singles, 3-2 overall)

5. Nyla Rose (1-3 in singles, 2-3 overall)

AEW Full Gear airs Saturday night on B/R Live at 8/7c.