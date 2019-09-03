AEW on TNT premiere date: When does AEW debut in Fall 2019?

WWE finally has real competition as All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has started up, sold out four consecutive pay-per-view events and will now premiere on TNT in October.

Here is a look at the AEW on TNT premiere date and what you can expect from this show.

What is release date of AEW on TNT?

AEW on TNT premieres on Wednesday night, Oct. 2, at 8/7c. This is the first time that a non-WWE wrestling company has been on a television network this large since WCW went out of business.

While there are other alternatives like Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling, those air on small cable networks like Pursuit, Sinclair, and AXS.

However, TNT matches up with WWE and USA Network in terms of audience reach. They also have an owner who is a billionaire with even more money than Vince McMahon.

The only problem is that WWE has moved NXT from their WWE Network to USA Network to compete with AEW head-to-head.

AEW roster

The AEW roster is headlined by a group of wrestlers who decided they would rather start something new and “change the world” with a “revolution” than sign with WWE.

Cody Rhodes, the song of The American Dream Dusty Rhodes, was one of the key players in getting this done. The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega joined him and they are the executive vice presidents of the company.

Joining them are names WWE fans know in Chris Jericho, Dustin Rhodes, Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose), and announced Jim Ross.

Fans of the indie scene will recognize many other names. Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, Scorpio Sky, LAX, The Lucha Bros., Awesome Kong, and more have signed on to lead AEW into what appears to be a bright future.

AEW premieres on TNT on Oct. 2.