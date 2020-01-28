AEW offered Edge a contract before WWE gave him a big money three-year deal

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

Edge shocked the WWE Universe last night when he was a surprise entrant in the WWE Royal Rumble match.

There were reports in 2019 that Edge was planning to make a wrestling comeback, and while he denied this at the time, it was revealed that he was lying to keep his return a surprise.

However, it now turns out that Edge was in talks with two different companies about his wrestling return.

AEW offered Edge a contract in 2019

WrestleZone reported (and Pro Wrestling Sheet confirmed through their sources) that Edge was also in talks with AEW when he was talking to WWE about their return.

According to the reports, AEW offered Edge a deal that would not only see him return to the ring but also have Edge go and work backstage as an agent and producer.

Edge would also have “a handful of matches.”

The contract would also be a multi-year deal than was a “serious offer.”

Despite this offer, Edge chose to return to WWE instead of taking the deal with All Elite Wrestling.

Edge returns to WWE

It should come as no surprise that Edge returned to WWE. He had worked there and was one of the top stars for the company for years.

He started out as a tag team wrestler and won the WWE tag team titles seven times with Christian. He later went on to carry the belts seven more times with Rey Mysterio, Chris Jericho twice, Chris Benoit twice, Hulk Hogan once, and Randy Orton once.

He also was an 11-time world champion, one of the most successful in WWE history.

Then, last night at the Royal Rumble, he blew the roof off the place when he showed up as a surprise entrant in the 2020 Royal Rumble.

Edge didn’t win the match, but he did show that he was officially back as an active wrestler.

According to reports, Edge has a multi-year deal with WWE and he will work “a few matches a year” and will make “several appearances on television.” He is also rumored to fight Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36.

Edge originally retired in 2011 due to a previous neck injury and cervical vertebral fusion. However, he is back so it sounds like doctors feel the time off has allowed his neck to heal.

Edge was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012, so he is now one of the few current superstars who is also a Hall of Fame inductee.

WrestleMania takes place on April 5 on WWE Network at 7/6c.