AEW files trademark and hints at what night their television show will air

While AEW has a deal in place with TNT to air their weekly show starting this fall in prime time, there has been no word on what night it will air.

What is known is that it will not be on Monday nights, as AEW has no intention of going head-to-head with Monday Night Raw and WWE. It also won’t be on the weekends, and SmackDown Live is moving to Friday nights in October.

The three nights remaining are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Previously, AEW trademarked Tuesday Night Dynamite but they have just added a new trademark that clears things up with just over three months to go until the show premieres.

PWInsider reports that AEW just trademarked Wednesday Night Dynamite.

The name of the show (Dynamite) is the same but the night has changed, and this makes it sound like AEW will have their show on TNT on Wednesday nights starting this fall, with an expected October launch.

For anyone concerned that the show will fail to bring in viewers, AEW held their Double or Nothing PPV at a high price point of $49.95 and still finished with 98,000-113,000 buys worldwide. It was the biggest non-WWE or WCW professional wrestling PPV since ECW – even beating TNA Impact Wrestling’s numbers.

AEW Wednesday Night Dynamite will still have to compete with WWE NXT, but that should not be a problem since NXT is on the WWE Network and fans can watch it at any time, meaning they can watch AEW and then flip over and watch NXT after that.