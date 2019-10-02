AEW Dynamite series premiere recap: A new revolution in professional wrestling has arrived

Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Excaliber are the announcers. They ran down tonight’s card. The place was packed and the fans were excited.

Match 1: “The American Nightmare” Cody vs. Sammy Guevara

Before the match, AEW showed a short video explaining the story behind this match. This is a nice touch to get people ready for the matches with people they might not know about.

Brandi Rhodes was at the side of Cody for this match. He got an entrance where he rose from under the stage on a platform.

Schiavoni talked about how the first WCW Nitro had Brian Pillman vs. Jushin Thunder Liger as their first match and this is now the start for AEW Dynamite.

About eight minutes into the match, Cody dived outside the ring at Guevara and Sammy pulled Brandi into the way and Cody took out his wife. The fans were all over Guevaras after that.

Sammy Guevara kicked out of the Beautiful Disaster Kick and then kicked out of a reverse suplex from the top turnbuckle.

Cody put his knees up when Sammy came off the top buckle with the shooting star press and then wrapped up Sammy for the win.

Winner: Cody Rhodes (***)

Tony Schiavone came to the ring to interview Cody Rhodes. Cody was in tears after the match and hugged Tony Schiavone. Sammy Guevara interrupted the interview and then shook Cody’s hand.

Chris Jericho ran in and beat up Cody Rhodes and Sammy Guevara walked out and let it happen. Jericho hit the Code Breaker. During the commercial break, Jericho took a chair to Cody.

Back from commercial, Cody was hurt and Jericho da microphone.

Match 2: Brandon Cutler vs. MJF

Excaliber explained to the audience who Cutler is — a childhood friend of the Young Bucks who left the business to start a family and is now back.

His opponent was MJF — the best young heel in AEW. He had a microphone and he insulted the fans on his way to the ring. “Unless you live under a rock or are poor…” — this guy is GOLD.

This was Cutler’s first singles match in AEW — so this is where he had a chance to show people what he brings to the table.

Cutler went up top and his leg gave out on him. MJF locked in a reverse armbar and got the tap out win.

Winner: MJF (**)

Chris Van Vliet was at ringside and he was interviewing Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes. Awesome.

During their interview, Jack Evans and Angelico come down and talked smack about Morris Day and The Time. Private Party showed up to help Mewes and Smith, but security (the old ECW security guy) separated everyone.

Up next was a pre-recorded promo with So-Cal Uncensored calling Washington, D.C. the worst town they have ever lived in. Scorpio Sky did a fun Obama impersonation.

Then, SCU was at the top of the ramp with Tony Schiavone. LOL, Scorpio Sky said AEW Dynamite like J.J. Walker would have said it. The tag team tournament would be Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian.

The Lucha Bros came out and the old ECW security guy tried to stop them, but a fight broke out between the teams. Dean Malenko was also out to separate the teams.

Backstage, Chris Jericho was talking to Santana and Ortiz about their six-man match later tonight.

Match 3: Adam Page vs. PAC

Adam Page and PAC were supposed to fight at Double or Nothing but PAC skipped out on joining AEW until All Out. At All Out, Page lost to Chris Jericho in a world title match and PAC beat Kenny Omega in his premiere.

This match was great, with both men looking strong. Adam Page really can’t afford to lose, but as long as he looks great in a match with PAC, it wouldn’t hurt him that much. If anything, it would make his uphill battle for a title mean more in the end.

The end finally came when Neville hit a low blow on Adam Page. He then hit the Black Arrow and then he locked in the Brutalizer and Earl Hebner called for the bell, giving PAC the win.

Winner: PAC (*** 1/2)

Adam Page has an impressive showing but PAC hits a low blow followed by the brutalizer to win by submission. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/8AWBvJmYny — NoDQ.com: WWE Hell in a Cell 2019 news #HIAC (@nodqdotcom) October 3, 2019

Match 4: AEW Women’s Championship: Nyla Rose vs. Riho

Dr. Britt Baker came out to sit at ringside and help commentate for the AEW women’s title match.

This is Riho’s hometown, but the fans seemed fully behind Riho. The match had Nyla dominante a lot of it with her power.

Nyla tried to use a chair, which made no sense since a DQ would have lost her the title. Nyla kept pulling chairs out of the ring and this made no sense. Nyla laid Riho on the chairs outside the ring and tried to hit a senton onto the chairs — missing.

Riho hit the Double Stomp onto Nyla on the floor. She then hit another one in the ring and got a two count.

When Riho kicked out of the Death Valley Driver, the fans were on their feet. These women told a great story and the fans were in it the entire match.

Riho then won the match in a shocking finale with a running knee strike.

After the match, Michael Nakazawa came into the ring to congratulate her. He tried to interview her in Japanese and Nyla Rose came in and powerbombed Nakazawa.

She then went after Riho and was going to drop her on the ringside apron and Kenny Omega ran down to save Riho.

Winner: Riho (****)

AEW Full Gear is the next pay-per-view and will take place on Nov. 9.

Match 5: Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho, Santana and Ortiz

Awesome — one fall, with TV time remaining.

The match lasted a very short time with Kenny Omega starting the match and then when the young Bucks took out Santana and Ortiz, Omega prepared to take out Jericho.

However, Jon Moxley ran in and attacked Omega. The two fought to the back. Omega even used a mop, hinting at a return of The Cleaner.

The match continued in the ring.

In the VIP area, Moxley hit his Dirty Deeds DDT on Omega through a glass top coffee table.

Jon Moxley just put Kenny Omega through a GLASS table! Holy shit!!! #AEW #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/h8wXXnd0UO — NoDQ.com: WWE Hell in a Cell 2019 news #HIAC (@nodqdotcom) October 3, 2019

Back from commercial, there was no disqualification called and it was then two-on-one with the Young Bucks against Chris Jericho, Santana, and Ortiz.

The Young Bucks ran wild, but the Best Meltzer Driver Ever was blocked by Jericho’s Code Breaker and then the Judas Effect gave Jericho the pinfall win.

Winners: Chris Jericho, Santana and Ortiz (*** 1/2)

After the match, the bad guys attacked the Young Bucks and Cody ran in and save him. Sammy Guevera came in and kicked Rhodes in the nuts.

Dustin Rhodes ran in for the save. However, Jake Hager ran in and attacked Dustin Rhodes as the surprise guest on AEW Dynamite and took out everyone.

The fans chanted “We the People” as Hager stood over everyone. Hager then put Dustin through a table. They tossed the referee and then Jericho hit the Judas Effect on Cody to stand tall at the end of the show.

AEW Dynamite airs every Wednesday nights at 8/7c on TNT.