AEW Dynamite results, recap and grades: Jon Moxley makes television in-ring debut

Last week, AEW debuted with a show full of in-ring wrestling action with little in the way of fluff and soap opera storylines.

This week has the first match in the AEW tag team tournament, a match to determine Chris Jericho’s first world title challenger, and the debut of Jon Moxley.

Like last week, AEW Dynamite is starting off with a match.

Match 1: The Young Bucks vs. Private Party

This match is the first round of the AEW tag team championship tournament.

So many fans felt that the Young Bucks, Cody and Kenny Omega would just push themselves. This match proved everyone wrong.

The two teams fought a long, hard-fought match and there were a ton of near falls before Private Party picked up the win to eliminate the Young Bucks in the first round with a 5-star splash.

Winners: Private Party (****)

Chris Jericho comes out next with his new faction including Santana, Ortiz, Jake Hager, and Sammy Guevara.

Jericho mentions who is on his List.

Sammy Guevara — looks like a Spanish God.

Santana and Ortiz — they are dirtier and nastier than they ever were.

Jake Hager — the toughest, more terrifying MMA fighter in the world today.

The fans chant “We the people” and Chris said that sucked, was a stupid idea from bad creative, and is buried.

We are the INNER CIRCLE.

He then said that Cody was born with a golden spoon in his mouth. He doesn’t like his family. He didn’t like Dusty cause he thought he was a jerk. He doesn’t like Dustin because he is a moron.

At Full Gear, he will kick the sh*t out of Cody and then celebrate with a little bit of the bubbly. We are the Inner Circle, you’re welcome.

Match 2: Jimmy Havoc vs. Darby Allin

The winner of this match gets a shot next week at Chris Jericho for the AEW world title. Havoc won a three-way at All Out while Allin went to a draw with Cody and beat CIMA on AEW Dark last week.

This is a chance for these two guys to prove they are more than just hardcore wrestlers.

Jimmy Havoc did little to prove that as he broke the rules the entire match but couldn’t overcome Darby to get the win. Allin picked up the big win with the Coffin Drop and will get a world title shot next week.

Winner: Darby Allin (**)

Match 3: Emi Sakura and Bea Priestley vs. Dr. Britt Baker and Riho

The match was decent with Baker getting some time to show how good she really is.

Dr. Britt Baker got the win for her team with a stretch submission and a mandible claw to add pain to the hold.

After the match, Britt Baker and Bea Priestley had to be pulled apart.

Winners: Dr. Britt Baker and Riho (** 1/2)

A short video promo for the Best Friends as they hug in a park. they are in the audience and Chuckie T called it the best video he had ever seen. They are asked how they are feeling heading into next week to face SCU and they ask Orange Cassidy, who gives a small thumb’s up.

The lights go out. When they come back on, Shawn Spears is sitting in a chair at the entryway. He then walks to the ring with his chair and his manager Tully Blanchard.

Match 4: Shawn Spears vs. Jon Moxley

Thankfully, Spears isn’t wearing those stupid contacts this week.

PAC is there with the commentators. He wants to know why Darby Allin and Jimmy Havoc got a title shot opportunity before him. He has only been pinned one time in the last two years.

Look out. Here comes Jon Moxley to take food from your table!#AEWTNT pic.twitter.com/Ot5caMGe6j — WrestlingExaminer (@WrestlingExam) October 10, 2019

Moxley came to the ring in a rage and actually headbutted Tully Blanchard to start the fight.

Moxley completely dominated this match from the start until Tully Blanchard finally interfered to take Moxley down. At that point, it was time for Spears to show his stuff — which is much better than anything he did as a babyface in WWE.

This was a great match with both guys looking great, but Shawn Spears is now 0-2 in AEW singles action and Moxley won the match.

Winner: Jon Moxley (****)

Kenny Omega came out after the match with a barbed wire broom and a barbed wite baseball bat. Omega tossed Moxley the bat. before they could fight, Pac ran up and smashed a chair into the back of Omega’s head.

Moxley told Pac to leave and then tossed the bat down and wouldn’t take advantage of the injured Omega.

Match 5: Dustin Rhodes and Adam Page vs. Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho

This match was set up when The Young Bucks called out Adam Page for not helping them last week, so he agreed to team up with Dustin tonight against two members of The Inner Circle.

Jake Hager is with Jericho and Guevara.

Dustin and Chris took the battle to the outside before he came in and took it to Sammy Guevara. This was a strange match upfront with the babyfaces Dustin and Page just dominating Guevara. It was like the babyface in peril, but the opposite.

The match was fantastic and the good guys were running wild when Adam Page hit an amazing moonsault outside the ring on Guevara and then Jake Hager hit a giant running clothesline.

Dustin Rhodes went for the Shattered Dreams but Sammy Guevara distracted the referee allowing Jake Hager to come in and clothesline Rhodes. Jericho then hit the Judas Effect for the win.

Winners: Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara (*** 1/2)

After the match, Jericho, Guevara, and Hager attacked Rhodes. Adam Page came back to help but Jager clotheslined him out of the ring.

Adam Page came back with a chair and leveled Hager and they fought to the back.

The lights went out and when they came back on, Cody was in the ring in a suit. He took out Guevara with the Cross Rhodes.

Before he could do anything, Santan and Ortiz ran in and took out Cody.

MJF (Cody’s best friend) came in the ring with a chair). They held Cody for MJF and then he took the chair and laid out the Inner Circle. MJF then celebrated way too much and Jericho hit him with the Code Breaker

The Young Bucks finally ran in with a Superkick Party.

While everyone was fighting, Chris Jericho took his belt and left. Darby Allin came down the ramp on his skateboard and attacked Jericho, as the fans chanted his name.

Allin smashed the skateboard over Jericho’s back and the fans loved it.