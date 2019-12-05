AEW Dynamite results, recap, and grades: Jon Moxley battles Joey Janela in main event

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

AEW Dynamite was live tonight from Champaign, Illinois and the campus of the University of Illinois. The show kicked off fast with a match, although the sound quality was horrendous for the first 15-30 minutes of the show.

Despite the sound problems really distracting from the episode, the matches tonight were almost all good to great.

The show opened with a massive six-man tag team match.

Young Bucks and Dustin Rhodes vs. Proud & Powerful and Sammy Guevara

The first match was a really fast-paced and exciting match. Honestly, the Young Bucks and P&P (Santana and Ortiz) are two of the best tag teams in the world, so this is no surprise.

However, the big thing here was Dustin Rhodes at the age of 50 doing things that guys half his age do, including a top rope suicida and a Canadian Destroyer.

The end came when the members of The Inner Circle couldn’t get their cheating to pay off. Both members of P&P were held in piledriver stances by one member of the Bucks and Rhodes with Sammy Guevara on the canvas and the other Buck hit the spike from the top, landing on Guevara to get the win.

Winners: Young Bucks and Dustin Rhodes (*** 1/2)

Ray Fenix vs. Trent Baretta

The episode of AEW Dynamite moved right into the next match with barely a pause and this was Trent against Fenix. Baretta pinned Fenix’s brother Penta already, so he is looking for a second win.

It didn’t happen.

Penta is great, and the win put Trent over huge, but Fenix proved why he is one of the best in the world when he hit the Black Thunder Driver for the win.

Fenix disrespected Trent after the match so Baretta attacked him. Chuckie T and Orange Cassidy had to pull their partner off Fenix.

Winner: Ray Fenix (***)

Cody Rhodes interview

Up next was an in-ring interview with Cody Rhodes by Tony Schiavone.

Cody started out by calling out the Blade, Butcher, and Bunny and challenged the men to a tag team match. He even said they could choose his partner (they chose QT Marshall).

After this, Cody said that MJF said he would not fight him, so he said that he would give anything. He offered his truck, his expensive watch and shoes, and $50,000 in cash (he even gave a little kid in the front row $100 to prove the money was real).

Nyla Rose vs. Leva Bates

Nyla Rose is back and she killed Leva Bates in a squash.

Shanna, who Nyla attacked last week, ran in and attacked her but Nyla killed her too. Nyla ended up powerbombing the referee through a table and then powerbombed Shanna onto the referee.

Winner: Nyla Rose (**)

Another Dark Order promo took place and they eliminated someone who wanted to join them to have friends.

Chris Jericho promo

Chris Jericho and Jake Hagar came into the ring to cut a promo. Jericho pulled out a new “list” and did a combo of the WWE “List of Jericho” and the old-school WCW list he did with Dean Malenko in the 90s.

On the list was everyone he would not fight, which included several AEW stars names, names that sounded like AEW stars but were from the world of movies and sports, and Moxley many times over in between.

Then, Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, and Marco Stunt came out.

Luchasaurus told Jericho he had a Master’s Degree and dinosaurs had been marginalized for years. Jericho said he wouldn’t defend against a dinosaur (Luchasuarus) or a child (Marco Stunt, “who is short for any age”).

Jungle Boy stepped up.

Jericho said that Jungle Boy couldn’t last 10 minutes with him so Jungle Boy spoke for the first time. He said not only could he last 10 minutes, but would kick Jericho’s a$$. They will fight on the December 18 episode of AEW Dynamite.

I love how Jericho is putting these young stars over, and even when he wins, they look like stars by hanging with him.

Hikaru Shida vs. Kris Statlander

Kris Statlander just made her AEW debut and Hikaru Shida is the number one contender in the women’s division. That made the fact that this was an almost nine-minute match surprising.

Even more surprising is the fact that Statlander won the match, hitting the Big Boom for the win.

After the match, Brandi Rhodes and Awesome Kong came down to the ring. Brandi finally explained what they were doing as they are the Nightmare Collective.

Statlander stood up to them and was almost protecting Shida as well. However, Brandi was not happy and told Statlander to pledge her allegiance to the Nightmare Collective — or else.

A ringside fan (who may or may not have been seen last night at Guido's) is joining @TheBrandiRhodes and @MeanQueenK… What is going on here???#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/eLijfIpgfF — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 5, 2019

However, a woman at ringside yelled that she would pledge, so they allowed her to come to the ring and Brandi and Kong cut off all her hair.

Winner: Kris Statlander (***)

Pentagon vs. Christopher Daniels

This is a revenge match since Pentagon and Fenix took out Daniels with a fierce piledriver that injured his neck a couple of months ago.

The two put on a nice match, but Pentagon was too much for Daniels. Despite this, Fenix still came down and got involved, distracting the referee and allowing Pentagon to hit the package piledriver for the win.

This is strange since SCU never came down to even the odds.

Winner: Pentagon (***)

The Butcher, Blade, and Bunny cut a backstage promo where Allie (The Bunny) said that Cody was just their first target and they will cut the head off the snake.

"This is the butcher, This is the Blade, and I'm the Bunny, and we are here to cut the head of the snake" – @alliewrestling

Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama 8e/7c #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/rjd1GuYlUg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) December 5, 2019

Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela

This was the main event. They fought before at Fight for the Fallen in an unsanctioned match that Moxley won. This one was sanctioned, so no crazy hardcore stuff.

Janela looked pretty good in the loss, getting in some offense and showing he is more than a hardcore wrestler. However, Moxley hit the Paradigm Shift from the buckle and then another one in the ring for the win.

The show ended with Chris Jericho and the inner Circle coming out and staring down Jon Moxley from the stands.

Winner: Jon Moxley (***)