AEW Dynamite receives extension from TNT until 2023

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

Anyone who thought AEW Dynamite would come and go — failing as a new upstart — turned out to be dead wrong.

TNT announced today that they have extended their partnership through 2023.

According to reports, the new deal is for four years and will pay AEW $175 million. TNT has the right to renew the show in 2024 at a higher price.

In the press release by TNT, the network will also add a second television show for AEW. That show is reported to be the AEW Dark show that was airing on YouTube.

However, it will be reformatted to be a behind-the-scenes style show, adding to storylines, and feature a couple of signature matches as well.

Read More Who is Luchasaurus in AEW: Everything you need to know about Judas Devlin

“When Tony Khan first shared with me his idea of starting a new wrestling league, I was impressed by his audacity to go up against a contender that has been the only game in town for twenty years, and ultimately believed that together we could bring his vision for a new, authentic, gritty product to bear,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max, president, TNT, TBS, and truTV.

He went on to point out that Live +7 Day viewing shows AEW Dynamite brings in an average of 1.2 million viewers an episode. It also brings in 645,000 viewers in the 18-49 age demo, which is the most important number for advertisers.

TNT also pointed out that AEW has the youngest wrestling audience of any show on television — which is promising for the future of the series.

The press release also called AEW Dynamite a top 20 new cable unscripted series.

“When we launched AEW one year ago, we wanted to start a revolution that would disrupt the wrestling business,” said Tony Khan. “What virtually no one realized at the time was Kevin Reilly and TNT were committed to this very same movement from Day One, and their belief in us made it possible for AEW to think and act big from the start.”

AEW Dynamite airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on TNT.