AEW Dynamite recap — episode 4: Jon Moxley vs. PAC

AEW started out this week with a match — the wrestlers already in the ring.

Private Party vs. Lucha Bros.

This match is part of the Final Four of the AEW tag team championship tournament. Private Party won the first match of the tournament by beating the Young Bucks.

Man, this match started off rough with both Private Party and Fenix missing on some moves. This hurt and the two teams needed to really turn things up to make up for the botches.

Luckily, the Lucha Bros really helped — as one of the best teams in the world today.

Thankfully for AEW, Lucha Bros won the match. It was clear that The Young Bucks made Private Party look like a million bucks in their match and they were exposed here.

Winners: Lucha Bros (* 1/2)

Up next was a promo for Ward Lowe.

Last week, Lucha Bros took out Christopher Daniels. The officials say he will be out six to eight weeks with his injury.

SCU vs. The Dark Order

This is the second semifinal match in the AEW tag team tournament. Scorpio Sky is teaming with Kaz since Daniels is out of action.

In the middle of the match, Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle showed up and had tickets to sit in one of the luxury suites.

This match was very different from the first match. There was a lot of quick Lucha-styled wrestling in that match but this one had Dark Order mostly controlling as slow-paced heel offense.

SCU is so good and they won the match to make the finals next week the best match it could possibly be — Lucha Bros vs. SCU.

Winners: SCU (** 1/2)

Joey Janela vs. Kenny Omega

This is a rematch from AEW Dark from two weeks ago when Kenny Omega beat Joey Janela in an unsanctioned match. This match is a regular one-on-one match, which means the win or loss would matter.

They showed footage from AAA when Kenny Omega brat Ray Fenix for the AAA title.

This is huge for Janella, who has said that he wants to prove that he is not just a hardcore extreme wrestler and this gives him a chance to actually wrestle against one of the best in the world.

Janella more than held his own and Kenny Omega won with the One-Winged Angel. Looks like Omega’s struggles are over. He is now 3-4 in AEW.

Winner: Kenny Omega (***)

Cody Rhodes is out next. He will sit down with Tony Schiavone for an interview in front of the fans.

Cody has an announcement to make in the ring but The Inner Circle had blow horns that they kept blowing while yelling during his interview. Jericho even got his own microphone and booed into it.

Cody said this isn’t like the wrestling company they came from and he can actually come up there and fight him right now.

Jericho called him a coward and a Millineal little bi*ch. Cody started to come up there but Jericho reminded him it would be 4-on-1. That is when the music started and Dustin Rhodes came out. He told them to be the “cowardly Rhodes’ that they have always been.”

MJF’s music started and he came out to help them. DDP then came out to even the odds and the Inner Circle ran.

They locked themselves in the luxury box so Cody wrapped his hand in MJF’s scarf and punched through the glass and attacked in the halls. Security stopped them and Jericho cried that he had “a ticket.”

Best Friends vs. Young Bucks

Best Friends has Orange Cassidy with them.

This was the best match on the show so far. Orange Cassidy even hit his patented hands in pocket tope.

The Young Bucks won the match when they hit a classic — More Bang For Your Buck — onto Trent Baretta. Everyone looked great in this match.

After the match, The Young Bucks accepted the challenge from Santana and Ortiz for Full Gear.

Winners: Young Bucks (****)

There is a promo for Britt Baker here leading into her match tonight.

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Jamie Hayter

Jamie Hayter is actually Brea Preistley’s tag team partner in Japan and Priestley is feuding with Baker.

Dr. Britt Baker even has the Pittsburgh Steelers’ mascot coming out with her. She got pyro too.

Baker has yet to impress in a match thus far, but here she got to work as a plucky babyface against Hayter, who worked great as a bully heel.

Britt Baker won with her Mandible Clay from the cross face finisher.

Winner: Britt Baker (**)

After the match, Jamie Hayter was being interviewed when Brandi Rhodes ran in and sucker-punched her before leaving without saying a word.

Jon Moxley vs. PAC

Jon Moxley was introduced for the match and PAC ran in from behind and smashed him with a chair.

Moxley won’t give up and the match went on anyway.

Moxley and PAC are just perfect together. Mox is a brawler and PAC is so smooth, while both are mean. This match as a TV time limit, which is a real call-back.

Moxley hit the Paradign Shift and PAC kicked out with two seconds of TV time remaining.

Mox hit the referee with the Paradigm Shift after the draw. “Time limit by a**” he said as the show went off the air.

Winner: Time Limit Draw (** 1/2)