AEW Dynamite recap: Are The Elite still elite?

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

The first professional wrestling show of the year was AEW Dynamite and the announcers for this show were Jim Ross, Excalibur, and ECW alum Taz, who has stepped in for Tony Schiavone, who worked the Georgia college football bowl game today.

The theme of the night’s show was The Elite trying to start the year winning after struggling through 2019.

Also, everyone’s records start over with 2020, and everyone is 0-0 for the rankings.

Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin

This is a rematch from last summer where Darby Allin and Cody went to a time limit draw against each other at Fyter Fest.

Arn Anderson came out with Cody Rhodes for his match as Cody’s new manager. Anderson is officially called the “Head Coach of the Nightmare Family.”

Darby looked incredible and even kicked out of the Cross Rhodes after 15 minutes of fighting.

Yeaaaaaaah that looked like it hurt 🤕 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/J0qTekqAGN — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 2, 2020

Darby took the cover off the turnbuckle early in the match and almost got the win when Cody ran into the exposed corner. When Darby went up for the Coffin Drop, Arn jumped on the ring apron and yelled to Cody to lift his knees, which gave Cody the win.

Winner: Cody (****)

Backstage, SCU was interviewed and shot down their competition. When they put down Santan and Ortiz, Sammy Guevera came out and talked down Christopher Daniels and said he doesn’t have it anymore.

Time to catch up with the #AEW World Tag Team Champions SCU 🧨 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/RxItrnBwCw — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 2, 2020

Daniels and Gueverra will fight next week.

AEW Women’s Championship: Riho vs. Nyla Rose. vs. Shida vs. Britt Baker

This was supposed to be Riho vs. Kris Statlander, but she couldn’t make the show and will fight the winner of this match next week.

Nyla Rose had been suspended for attacking referee Rick Knox and putting him through a table. He just so happens to be the referee in the match tonight.

Before the introductions, Nyla Rose attacked Riho and then took out Britt Baker with the belt. However, Shida attacked with a kendo stick and the match finally started after that.

Nyla Rose pulled out a table and ended up putting Shida through the table.

Nyla went up top later in the match and missed the moonsault. Shida almost pinned Nyla after that dropping Nyla. However, Britt Baker then came in and tried for the Lockjaw, but then Rhio wrapped up Baker for the pin.

After the match, Nyla Rose ran in and attacked Riho. She set up the table again, placed Riho on it, and then went up top, and then splashed Riho through the table.

Winner: Riho (***)

Backstage, Alex Marquez interviewed Joey Janella. However, before he could say anything, Penelope Ford came up behind him and delivered a nut shot. Ford then walked off with Kip Sabian.

A Dark Order promo played next with them bragging about taking out The Elite last week.

Trent Barretta vs. Jon Moxley

Trent was accompanied by Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy.

The Inner Circle had offered Chris Jericho a spot and he has one week to make his decision.

Trent looked incredible in this match and has been putting on some great solo matches as of late. This was no different, but after 10 minutes, Moxley hit the Paradigm Shift outside the ring, rolled Trent back in and hit it again.

Sammy Guevara came out after the match and tried to continue the recruitment of Moxley. Sammy said they have a big surprise for Moxley and Chris Jericho was on the big screen.

Jericho said that he wants Moxley to lead the Inner Circle with him and offered him 49 percent of Inner Circle LLC and the position of Executive Vice President of the Inner Circle. He also offered Moxley a million-dollar car with the license tag “MOX.”

Jon Moxley said that he has always considered Chris Jericho a friend and a mentor and he will give his answer next week live on AEW Dynamite.

Winner: Jon Moxley (***)

Sammy Guevara vs. Dustin Rhodes

Dustin Rhodes just dominated Sammy Guevara and then Jake Hager came out and caused the distraction.

Jim Ross was funny when he said: “I would say Boomer Sooner, but he doesn’t deserve it.”

Dustin hit the Canadian Destroyer on Sammy on the ring apron, but Jake distracted him before he could get the pin. Sammy went for the Natural Kick, but the referee got in the way since it would be illegal.

As the referee tried to help Sammy down from the buckle, Jake Hager ran in and kicked Dustin in the nuts and Sammy got the win.

Winner: Sammy Guevera (**)

Private Party is back and being interviewed about their New Year’s resolution. Then, Adam Page came in and started pouring himself a drink. Private Party took his glass away and he got mad.

Private Party said they were worried about him and Adam Page said he could beat both their a**es and then walked off with the drink. Private Party said he owes them $12 for that drink.

MJF and Wardlow were out next and MJF was there to tell the fans what the three stipulations for his match with Cody Rhodes were.

If Cody touches him before AEW Revolution, there will not be a match between them, ever. Number two, Cody has to beat Wardlow in a steel cage to move on to the MJF match. The third stipulation is that live on TNT, Cody has to get down on all fours and let MJF whip him 10 times with a belt.

Backstage, Jurassic Express is being interviewed. Jungle Boy said that he went 10 minutes with the world champion Chris Jericho.

Adam Page joins the announce position for the main event.

Next week will be a tribute to the Legends of Memphis Wrestling.

Riho is backstage for an interview. However, before she can say anything, Britt Baker showed up and said that she is there every week and Riho has stolen everything from her. Looks like Baker is turning heel.

Next week, Private Party will fight Kenny Omega and Adam Page and Page said he didn’t know about the match.

The Lucha Bros and Pac vs. Young Bucks and Kenny Omega

This match was as amazing as expected with all six wrestlers just going full speed.

There were some amazing moves in this match and it wasn’t just a bunch of high spots as they worked a smartly paced match as well with hard-hitting as well as big moves.

The end came when Ray Fenix went for a big kick from the top turnbuckle but Omega hit the V-Trigger and then the One-Winged Angel to pin Ray Fenix.

Cody headed out to celebrate with them and they called in Adam Page to celebrate with them, but he only gave them a thumb’s up and left.

Winners: The Elite (****)