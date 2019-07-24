AEW announces television show premiere date and format of episodes

AEW promised a huge announcement today and what they delivered was the premiere date for their first-ever episode of AEW TV on TNT.

As previously suggested, the AEW television show will be on Wednesday nights on TNT starting on October 2. The show will air from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. EST, a two-hour live broadcast.

On top of that, AEW will be a touring brand, and each week, AEW TV will take place in different cities across North America. The first episode will air from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

The original press release revealed CEO Tony Khan as the president and founder. The talent roster in the press release included Cody and Brandi Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Hangman Adam Page, Chris Jericho, and Jon Moxley as the headlining talent.

Also mentioned in the press release were names like Nyla Rose, Awesome Kong, Dustin Rhodes, Jungle Boy, Dr. Britt Baker, MJF and the trio of SCU (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky).

Not mentioned, but also rumored to be with the company are Angelico and Jack Evans, Brandon Cutler, Best Friends, Cima, Darby Allin, Dark Order, Joey Janela, Jimmy Havoc, Luchasaurus, Private Party, Kip Sabian, Michael Nakazawa, Lucha Brothers, Peter Avalon, Sammy Guevara, Shawn Spears, Sonny Kiss, Allie, Bea Priestley, Hikaru Shida, Kylie Rae, Leva Bates, Penelope Ford and Sadie Gibbs.

The broadcast team includes Alex Marvez, Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Justin Roberts.

The next AEW event is the PPV All Out on August 31, which will air on B/R Live.