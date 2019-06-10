AEW announces how fans can watch their next event Fyter Fest

A lot of fans complained about the price of the first AEW PPV event Double or Nothing, which ran $49.95 on PPV and B/R Live. However, Kenny Omega had good news for fans concerning AEW Fyter Fest.

AEW hinted that there would be four PPV events a year for the company on top of the television show that will premiere in October on TNT.

However, before the TV show debuts, there will be two smaller events coming including Fyter Fest on June 29 and Fight for the Fallen on July 13, followed by the next major AEW PPV, All Out, on August 31.

Kenny Omega did an interview on Twitch and revealed that fans who want to check out the AEW product before they debut on television can do so when Fyter Fest airs for free on B/R Live.

“Yes…we are going to be streaming Fyter Fest. It’s going to be live, and it’s going to be free. Absolutely free,” Omega said. “We’re building our fans, we’re trying to introduce new product.”

There are five matches set so far for the show. The top match on the show will see The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega battle the Lucha Brothers and a mystery opponent.

Cody Rhodes will take on Darby Allen and Jon Moxley will make his AEW in-ring debut against Joey Janela.

There will also be a four-way match between AEW number one contender Adam Page, Jimmy havoc, Jungle Boy and MJF. Finally, in a hardcore match, Michael Nakazawa battles Alex Jebailey.

AEW Fyter Fest takes place on June 29 from Daytona Beach, Florida, and will stream live for free on B/R Live.