AEW All Out reveals its announcer team, changes made but Tony Schiavone left out

AEW has had an interesting commentating team over its first three events and the one biggest complaint seems to have been eliminated.

Fans online have constantly complained about lead announcer Alex Marvez and he is now not a part of the team for AEW All Out in Chicago.

Goldenboy joins AEW announce team

Instead, AEW has officially signed Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez to their announcing team. For those unfamiliar, Goldenboy was the commentator for The Titan Games on NBC and was also the desk host for the Overwatch League and Epic Games’ Fortnite Battle Royale.

Goldenboy was one of the commentators at Fyter Fest and seems to have impressed AEW officials.

Goldenboy will join Jim Ross and Excalibur for the AEW All Out announcing team.

What about Tony Schiavone?

For those wondering where this leaves Tony Schiavone, he won’t even be at the event. See, Schiavone also works for the University of Georgia and they have a football game on Saturday that he will be working.

As previously announced, Schiavone won’t work as an announcer for AEW and will serve as a producer and put together video packages for the company’s AEW on TNT TV shows.

Thanks for all the kind words and well wishes as I embark on a new chapter with great people. I will be chatting live on my Patreon channel OPEN TO EVERYONE on Tuesday 08-27-19 at 9 PM Eastern time. Open to all, even non members. https://t.co/Aje2sOTY2K pic.twitter.com/gIii4o2Q6N — Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) August 27, 2019

Schiavone worked as the lead announcer for WCW throughout the entire Monday Night Wars and said that he didn’t think he would ever return to wrestling. He is now working for two companies, including Major League Wrestling as their commentator and will start with AEW as a producer when it hits TNT in October.

Where is Alex Marvez going?

While fans hated Alex Marvez on commentary, he brings a lot of talent to All Elite Wrestling.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Marvez will remain part of the announcer team, but not as a commentator. Instead, it sounds like Marvez will head backstage and work in a role behind the scenes. There is no word on what this means, but he will film additional content in the future.

For now, only Jim Ross and Excalibur are the for-sure fixtures on the AEW announce team heading into the TNT show.

Sign up now for your Wrestling news alerts!

AEW All Out in Chicago airs on Saturday at 8/7c on B/R Live.