AEW All Out recap, review and grades: A brand-new world champion is crowned

AEW began in 2018 with an event in Chicago called All In and now, one year later, they hold All Out as the final major PPV event before they launch their AEW on TNT weekly show.

The first-ever AEW world champion will be crowned tonight with Chris Jericho and Hangman Adam Page battling for the title.

There will also be a ladder match with AAA tag titles on the line, a grudge match between Cody Rhodes and Shawn Spears and a huge dream match between Kenny Omega and PAC.

AEW All Out Pre-Show

Excalibur and Goldenboy are the commentators for the AEW All Out Buy-In show, which is free for one hour before the PPV starts on the B/R Network.

The Casino Battle Royal starts the show and this will determine one of the women that will compete in the first AEW women’s title match on Oct. 2 on TNT.

AEW Women’s Casino Battle Royale

The way the match worked was that five women started in the ring and then every few minutes five more would come in. The biggest name at the start was Nyla Rose.

Nyla Rose then eliminated everyone at the start before the next five came in. Of the next five, Penelope Ford and Britt Baker were the biggest names.

The next five included major names in Tenille Dashwood (Emma from WWE), Brandi Rhodes, Bea Priestley, Ivaleese, and Awesome Kong.

Britt Baker and Bea Priestley continued their feud from Fight for the Fallen while Awesome Kong and Brandi Rhodes worked together.

The next five included names like Allie, Teal Piper (Roddy Piper’s daughter), ODB, and Jazz.

The JOKER (final entrant) of the match was Mercedes Martinez. The fans loved her. Here is a look at who Mercedes Martinez is.

Awesome Kong was eliminated. Brandi Rhodes was eliminated. Nyla Rose is still in the match and the final three were Nyla Rose, Britt Baker, and Bea Priestley.

Nyla Rose showing off the athleticism 😳@AEWrestling pic.twitter.com/kCgRdVcsxS — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) August 31, 2019

The two enemies put their feud behind them to try to eliminate Nyla Rose but she was too much. Bea tried to go to the top buckle but Baker punched her and took her out. Then, Priestly grabbed Baker and Nyla Rose dumped her for the win.

Winner: Nyla Rose (***)

Private Party vs. Angelico and Jack Evans

The second match is a tag team match with Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Queen). The Young Bucks personally signed them to boost the tag team division.

They are exciting and high-flying and their match against Jack Evans and Angelico should be non-stop.

Angelico and Jack Evans came in acting arrogant and showing off. However, it was Private Party that met them every step of the way. The last five minutes of this match was non-stop action and Private Party looks like stars.

They shook hands after the match but then Jack Evans and Angelico attacked them after the match, setting them up as heels when AEW hits TNT.

Winners: Private Party (*** 1/2)

Jim Ross is out as part of the announce team and it is time to start the AEW All Out PPV.

There is a quick promo first for Wardlow. If you wonder who Wardlow is, we have all the info.

So-Cal Uncensored vs. Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy and Marco Stunt

This match is a big one. The fans love So-Cal Uncensored but they also love Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy, so this will be a match with a split fanbase.

And, yes, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus are officially called “A Boy and His Dinosaur.” The fans love Jungle Boy

The match was great and both Luchasauris and Jungle Boy are going to be major stars. However, DCU won the match with the Best Meltzer Driver Ever by pinning Jungle Boy.

SCU raised their opponent’s hands after the match.

Winners: SCU (*** 1/2)

Kenny Omega vs. PAC

This might be the best match on the show and AEW has it as the second match. Crazy. This was supposed to be Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley but Moxley is out with a staph infection.

PAC is the former Neville from WWE and is the replacement.

The story in this match, as told by the announcers, was that Kenny Omega might have been ready for Jon Moxley and that is why he was making so many mistakes against Pac.

PAC took down Kenny Omega in his AEW debut 👏 (Watch now on @brlive)pic.twitter.com/EBx9nedPmP — Bleacher Report WWE (@BR_WWE) September 1, 2019

This match was nothing like expected. Omega looked a little sloppy at times but this was the point of the story as he was not ready for PAC.

The end came when Omega grabbed PAC on his shoulders and then PAC locked in the Brutalizer and Omega passed out in the hold. The referee called for the bell and PAC won the match.

Winner: PAC (***)

Darby Allin vs. Joey Janela vs. Jimmy Havoc

Darby Allin went to a 20-minute draw with Cody Rhodes at a PPV and is going to be a star. Joey Janela put on an amazing match against Jon Moxley in a falls count anywhere match. Jimmy Havoc is all hardcore.

Jimmy Havoc wants weapons but this is not hardcore. Havoc uses a staple gun and staples himself — the fans chanted “you sick f*ck.” The other two guys taped him to a chair, poured thumbtacks into his mouth and then taped his mouth closed.

This match was extremely violent. Jeez. It wasn’t supposed to be hardcore but they used a lot of weapons, including a skateboard covered with tacks. Havoc even used a piece of paper to deliver paper cuts to prove anything can be a weapon.

Darby Allin attempting a Coffin Drop with a barrel onto steel steps, but with the worst ending possible. #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/vL9G00JC3y — Chris Toplack (@christoplack) September 1, 2019

Shockingly, Jimmy Havoc put Joey Janela through the cracker barrel with a Rainmaker. Darby Allin had put himself through a barrel on the ring steps earlier and couldn’t stop it. This was the first big win for Havoc in AEW.

Darby Allin had top be helped to the back and the fans cheered him on. He is going to be a star but Havoc needed the win.

Winner: Jimmy Havoc (***)

The Dark Order vs. The Best Friends

This winner of this match will get a first-round bye in the AEW tag team tournament. The Creepers come to the ring with The Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson).

They will face The Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Baretta).

The match was decent if not spectacular. Probably the least entertaining match on the show so far.

However, the best part came after the Dark Order won. They tried to carry out Trent when the lights went out. When they came back on Orange Cassidy made his debut and did a suicide dive outside (without ever taking his hands out of his pockets).

The Best Friends hugged Orange Cassidy while The Dark Order get the first-round bye.

Winners: The Dark Order (**)

Hikaru Shida vs. Riho

The winner of this match will face Nyla Rose for the AEW women’s title at the premiere episode of AEW on TNT.

Riho beat Nyla Rose in the past, so that is the best bet here.

The story in this match is that Hikaru weighs about 30 pounds more than Riho but the heart and desire of the smaller star kept her in the match.

The match was a long one and Riho ended up pulling out the win with a roll-up, much like she beat Nyla Rose. Next up, Riho will battle Nyla Rose for the women’s title.

Nyla Rose comes out after the match to stare down Riho.

Winner: Riho (** 1/2)

Cody Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears

Earl Hebner is here to referee this match. Tully Blanchard is in the corner of Shawn Spears (here is a look at everything you need to know about Tully Blanchard).

Cody Rhodes only gets one person in his corner and Brandi Rhodes, Diamond Dallas Page, and MJF are there with him, so he has to choose one of them.

Cody chose MJF, which is a slight shock since he is a heel in the making and will no doubt betray Cody. Cody hit Tully Blanchard before the match ever started and a brawl broke out.

The match has shenanigans. Tully Blanchard interfered and then Arn Anderson came down and hit the Spine Buster on Shawn Spears.

MJF got to share the ring with Tully Blanchard. That has to be a dream come true. #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/FWntlHKqBA — Smark to Death Podcast (@smarktodeath) September 1, 2019

Both Tully and Arn left and then Rhodes hit the Dusty Rhodes elbow and then the Beautiful Disaster kick into a chair as Spears held it. After the match, MJF teased a chair shot and then dropped it and hugged Cody.

Where Shawn Spears goes from here is unknown as the loss hurts any push he had.

Winner: Cody Rhodes (*** 1/2)

AAA World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: The Lucha Bros. vs. The Young Bucks

