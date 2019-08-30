AEW All Out in Chicago preview: First world champion to be named

AEW is having their fourth event and second pay-per-view on Saturday night with All Out in Chicago. This event will see the first-ever AEW world champion crowned.

Here is a look at all the matches and what fans can expect from the last major PPV event before AEW on TNT starts a new Wednesday night wrestling war.

AEW All Out Buy-In Show

The Buy-In show is a free pre-show to encourage people to buy the actual PPV and includes an announced two matches this year.

The first sees the second Casino Battle Royal in AEW history. The first one, at All In in Chicago, was to determine who faced Chris Jericho or Kenny Omega for the first AEW world’s title.

This second one is the same, but it will include 21 women and the winner will enter the match to determine the first-ever AEW women’s champion.

Here is who has entered in the event so far: Teal Piper (daughter of Roddy), Jazz, Ivelisse, Sadie Gibbs, Brandi Rhodes, Britt Baker, Big Swole, Nyla Rose, Yuka Sakazaki, Shazza McKenzie, Allie, and Awesome Kong.

That leaves nine spots, with names like Bea Priestley, Penelope Ford, Leva Bates and maybe Kylie Ray. Aja Kong is also a strong possibility.

The second buy-in free match is a tag team match between two of the most exciting teams on the roster – Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Queen) and the team of Jack Evans and Angelico.

ARE All Out PPV undercard

There are eight announced matches for the PPV All Out PPV itself. Of those, four are considered the undercard and the other four are all main event caliber matches.

Riho battle Hakaru Shida in a women’s match. It is interesting that these two are in a singles match while the other women are fighting for a title shot. Could the winner here get the second spot?

In a six-man tag team match, So-Cal Uncensored is in action. Christopher Daniels, Kazarian and Scorpio Sky will take on the very popular tag team of Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy (Luke Perry’s son) and their partner Marko Stunt (he is 5 ft. 2).

The next match is another tag team match and the winner gets a first-round bye in the AEW tag team tournament that will take place on AEW on TNT. This match sees The Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Barreta) battle The Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson).

Finally, in a three-way match that will likely be the most violent match on the show, Joey Janela will battle Jimmy Havoc and Darby Allin.

AEW All Out PPV main event matches

Once the top of the card is reached, there are two titles on the line, one grudge match, and a dream match.

First up, The Young Bucks will battle the Lucha Bros. with the AAA tag team titles on the line in a ladder match.

The grudge match involves Cody Rhodes taking on one of his best friends from WWE in Shawn Spears (the former Tye Dillinger). Spears will have the legendary Tully Blanchard by his side as a manager. This is huge since Tully and the Four Horsemen made Cody’s father, Dusty Rhodes, life a living hell.

The dream match is a replacement match.

Kenny Omega was supposed to battle Jon Moxley in a grudge match after the Double or Nothing attack. However, Moxley has an MRSA staph infection and pulled out. As a result, Omega will battle PAC, the former Neville from WWE.

In the main event, the first AEW world champion will be crowned as Chris Jericho battles Adam Page. The winner will carry the title into the AEW on TNT television premiere in October.

AEW All Out in Chicago airs on Saturday at 8/7c on B/R Live.