AEW adds Kylie Rae, Nyla Rose, Aja Kong and Yuka Sakazaki to women’s roster ahead of Double or Nothing

At the AEW Double or Nothing rally in Las Vegas, Brandi Rhodes came out with some special announcements about women that she is bringing to the company.

She started out by mentioning two Japanese wrestling superstars, newcomer Yuka Sakazaki and legend Aja Kong, who are joining AEW.

Rhodes then brought out another signee named Kylie Rae who then had a staredown with another newcomer in Nyla Rose.

Here is everything you need to know about the four new women joining All Elite Wrestling.

Kylie Rae

The new AEW wrestler that fans got a chance to get to know best was Kylie Rae. She came out and was overwhelmed with the reaction by the fans.

It got a little creepy when some guys chanted “you got legs,” but she played along and showed off the new dress she bought for the event (it was covered by a long coat because it was very cold).

Kylie Rae is a 26 year old from Chicago who was trained by former Ring of Honor superstar ACH. She worked for Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling promotion in Houston from 2016 until 2018 and has drifted through promotions since leaving there.

In Reality of Wrestling, she was a three-time ROW Diamonds Division Champion.

Nyla Rose

Kylie didn’t get much of a chance to celebrate before Nyla Rose interrupted the proceedings and charged to the stage to face off with her. Unlike Kylie, who was smiling and happy, Nyla was completely focused and serious.

She also had four inches and 50 pounds on Kylie.

With the nickname of Nyla the Destroyer, she appears to be the no-nonsense fighter in the AEW women’s division.

She has been wrestling since 2012 and was a three-time Covey Promotions women’s champion in West Virginia.

Aja Kong

The biggest female name that Brandi Rhodes announced for AEW wrestling was Aja Kong. At the age of 48, she will be one of the oldest wrestlers in the promotion and brings a ton of experience to the women’s division.

WWE know her from her days in the company when she showed up in 1995 at the Survivor Series and pinned everyone on the opposing team, including WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze.

She spent most of her career in Japan, specifically for All Japan Wrestling, winning nine titles there and is a part of the AJW Hall of Fame.

Yuka Sakazaki

The final name added to the AEW women’s division is a lesser known wrestler. Also from Japan, Yuka Sakazaki is coming to the United States to work for AEW.

Very little is known about her outside of the fact that she debuted in 2013 and trained at the DDT Dojo.

All Elite Wrestling Double or Nothing is now offering presales for tickets on their official website to ensure that fans — not scalpers — get first cracks at the tickets to the May 25 show at the MGM Grand Casino in Las Vegas.

