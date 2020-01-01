AEW adding Arn Anderson to roster in the role of a manager

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

AEW already has at least three managers on the roster in Four Horsemen legend Tully Blanchard (Shawn Spears), Allie (Butcher and the Blade), and Brandi Rhodes (Awesome Kong).

Now, Sports Illustrated exclusively revealed that one more is coming and he will arrive tonight on AEW Dynamite. Cody Rhodes revealed that he is bringing Four Horsemen legend Arn Anderson to the company as his “personal advisor.”

This isn’t Anderson’s first appearance in AEW.

He appeared the first time at the AEW All Out PPV last August. Cody Rhodes was battling former friend Shawn Spears, who had Tully Blanchard as his ringside manager.

Arn Anderson came out to even the odds in the match, attacking Spears, and leaving as Tully followed him out asking what he was doing.

Blanchard and Anderson were two of the primary members of the Four Horsemen in old-school NWA. Together, they won the NWA world tag team titles twice and then moved on to WWE where they held the WWE tag team titles once as the Brain Busters.

Cody Rhodes might be looking for someone who can help him understand all the gang attacks he suffered in 2019, as well as how to deal with everyone gunning for him.

Cody had an amazing feud with his own brother Dustin Rhodes in 2019 before moving on to great feuds with both Shawn Spears and Chris Jericho. The Cody vs. Jericho feud ended with Rhodes never being allowed to challenge for the AEW world title again.

Heading into 2020, Rhodes is feuding with MJF, who has a big man by his side in Wardlow. While Arn Anderson in no way can help even out the muscle of Wardlow, he is one of the smartest wrestlers in the world and should be a quality manager in AEW.

AEW Dynamite airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on TNT.