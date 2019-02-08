AAA Wrestling partners with AEW: Sammy Guevara shows up at Double or Nothing rally

Sammy Guevara and AAA Wrestling have joined up with AEW. Pic credit: AEW

At the first AEW rally, Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks announced a partnership with OWE (Oriental Wrestling Entertainment) in China. At the Double or Nothing rally on Thursday night, Rhodes announced a new partnership – this one with AAA Wrestling.

Just as the announcement was made, the AAA cruiserweight champion Sammy Guevara came out to introduce himself to the crowd at the MGM Grand Plaza Hotel and Casino.

What is AAA Wrestling?

AAA Wrestling stands for Asistencia Asesoría y Administración and they are one of the top wrestling promotions in Mexico. When Rhodes made the announcement, he pointed out that they are the biggest promotion in Mexico promoting new, fresh Luchadors.

Cody Rhodes announces partnership between AEW and AAA#DoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/tAnJh4zXuW — GIF Skull – #DoubleOrNothing Las Vegas (@GIFSkull) February 8, 2019

AAA started operations in 1992, founded by legendary Latino star Antonio Pena. At least two of their champions made appearances at the Double or Nothing rally , with Sammy Guevara, the AAA World Cruiserweight Champion coming out during the announcement.

Later in the show, AAA World Heavyweight Champion Fenix made an appearance.

Over the years, AAA has worked with the WWE, WCW, Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan, and Impact Wrestling. They are not partners with AEW.

Who is Sonny Guevara?

Sonny Guevara is a face that some fans might recognize. He got his start training at Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling promotion in Houston. Guevara called Shawn Michaels an inspiration.

He then made his debut in 2013 and made his way around the world. He competed in IWC in Europe and then made his way back to Texas to work in Inspire Pro Wrestling. In 2015, he got a chance in the WWE and teamed with Laredo Kid, losing to Los Matadores on WWE Main Event.

In 2017, Guevara worked for Impact Wrestling, competing in the Super X Cup Tournament. That same year, he worked EVOLVE 77 and EVOLVE 81. He also worked in PWG (Kevin Owens, Cesaro, Adam Cole and The Young Bucks all worked there as well) and won the AAA cruiserweight title last August.

At the Double or Nothing rally, Guevera announced he would be working the PPV in May.

All Elite Wrestling Double or Nothing is now offering presales for tickets on their official website to ensure that fans — not scalpers — get first cracks at the tickets to the May 25 show at the MGM Grand Casino in Las Vegas.

