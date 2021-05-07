Young Rock Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

The cast of Young Rock. Pic credit: NBC

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson created his own television series with Young Rock and it focused on different stages of The Rock’s life.

The show featured Dwayne Johnson as a child, a high school student, and a young man preparing to become a wrestler, as well as scenes with Johnson himself doing interviews.

Johnson appears as himself in 2032 as he prepares for a presidential campaign. He tells stories featuring how he grew up around professional wrestlers to his struggles in high school and playing football at the University of Miami.

The show featured key moments that showed how Dwayne Johnson developed into The Rock and then eventually into one of the most popular celebrities in the world.

The first season was a success, and Young Rock will be back for a second season.

Here is everything we know so far about Young Rock Season 2.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Young Rock?

Deadline reported NBC renewed Young Rock for Season 2.

NBC said Young Rock, which made its debut in February 2020, ended up as the No. 2 new comedy of the season (18-49 demo).

NBC also revealed that 13.4 million viewers watched the pilot episode. The network noted Young Rock is its top comedy debut across digital platforms with 3.6 million views through 60 days.

Release date latest: When does Young Rock Season 2 come out?

Young Rock Season 2 doesn’t have a release date yet.

If Young Rock Season 2 has a similar release schedule to the first season, it was announced in January 2020. The Young Rock Season 1 premiere was in February 2021, so Season 2 could arrive in early 2022.

The good news is that Young Rock is an NBC series. While streaming services have release dates at various times, network television sets its schedule far in advance.

NBC will do their upfronts much like several other major networks. That doesn’t mean it will be on the schedule immediately, as it was a mid-season comedy for Season 1 and will probably be the same thing in Season 2.

Kenan was also renewed at the same time, and the two shows aired back-to-back in their first seasons, and that will probably remain the same.

We will update this article when NBC announces the official release date.

Young Rock Season 2 cast updates

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stars as himself, while Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Ana Tuisila, Fasitua Amosa and John Tui join him in the cast.

Adrian Groulx returns as Johnson at age 10, Bradley Constant continues to play Johnson during his teen years, and Uli Latukefu returns as Johnson from age 18 to 20.

Stacey Leilua plays Johnson’s mother Ata, Joseph Lee Anderson as his father Rocky Johnson, and Ana Tuisila as his grandmother Lia.

Also the first season featured several stars appearing as legendary professional wrestlers. This included Matthew Willig as André the Giant, Brett Azar as The Iron Sheik, Nate Jackson as Junkyard Dog, Kevin Makely as Randy Savage, Fasitua Amosa and John Tui as Sika and Afa Anoa’i, Wayne Mattei as Sgt Slaughter, Matthew Farrelly as Ric Flair, Jade Drane as Roddy Piper, and Adam Ray as Vince McMahon.

Johnson’s college football career was also part of the story, with Wavyy Jones as Russell Maryland, Rich Morrow as Michael Irvin, and Robert Crayton as Warren Sapp.

Young Rock Season 2 spoilers

Young Rock features different chapters of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s life.

He grew up in a strong family while finding himself surrounded by wild characters in his professional wrestling family. He also played football at the University of Miami.

The show looks at the crazy rollercoaster that shaped Johnson into who he is today and the larger-than-life characters he’s met along the way.

Dwayne Johnson, meanwhile, is running for President of the United States in 2032, and he is doing interviews, telling his childhood stories, which is what the show plays out.

The sitcom ended its first season with a bit of a cliffhanger. The show hinted that Johnson won the presidential election in 2032. However, this was not explicit.

Young Rock Season 2 should reveal the results of that presidential election.

As for the past stories, expect Young Rock Season 2 to focus on Johnson’s career in the Canadian Football League, with dreams of making it to the NFL. However, he ended up homeless at one point and finally had to give up that dream to move on to the NFL.

Johnson’s teenage romance with Karen should get more time, and Season 2 is also likely to show the arrest of Johnson’s grandmother, Lia Maivia, for extortion. Johnson mentioned this moment in the Season 1 finale.

NBC has yet to announce when Young Rock Season 2 will premiere.