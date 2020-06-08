Yellowstone Season 3: When does it come out?

Kevin Costner and the Dutton family will be hitting our screens again shortly as Yellowstone prepares to return with Season 3.

The modern-day western shows the trials and tribulations of the Dutton family as they strive to retain control of their ranch from various outside forces.

The series proved to be a total hit for the Paramount Network.

The third season was announced way back at the start of Season 2. With millions of viewers regularly tuning in, it’s hardly surprising that producers agreed to treat us to another season so early on.

So, when does season 3 of Yellowstone begin?

The new series hits our screens on Sunday, June 21, at 9 p.m. EST on the Paramount Network. Note the day change? It’s moved from its traditional spot of Wednesday night to Sundays.

The show’s trailer [see below] promises lots of new faces and new battles. And according to the show’s co-creator Tyler Sheridan, “Season 3, [will] be bigger than Season 2, it’ll be colossal.”

Following Tate Dutton’s kidnapping at the end of last season, we can perhaps expect to see how the rest of the family comes to terms with that traumatic experience.

Kevin Costner will, of course, return as John Dutton and Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton), Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton), and Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton) return as his children.

Bentley said of the new season: “We dig into some things that everyone’s been wanting us to dig into, that we’ve been wanting to dig into.”

Grimes said: “Season 3 is some of my favorite stuff so far. It’s pretty shocking.”

Everybody is also hoping that we’ll finally find out why Beth and John hate Jamie so much. Either way, we can expect lots of tense Dutton fuelled drama.

And when might season 4 of Yellowstone start?

When Yellowstone first came out, many fans thought it was following Waco’s format and would have a limited lifespan.

However, fear not, it is an unlimited fictional drama, so as long as people keep watching, we can assume the episodes will keep coming.

And the good news is that Season 4 has already been announced.

According to Variety, Taylor Sheridan cut a deal with ViacomCBS in February 2020, which ensures we’ll get another season after this one.

There’s no word yet on when the fourth season will hit our screens.

Yellowstone season premieres June 21 at 9 p.m. EST on Paramount Network.