Yellowstone fans revolt after latest death: ‘Made no sense’

Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2, has sent the hit western drama in a different direction.

Instead of focusing on the essential characters, the final episodes have focused on many who have contributed little to the story over the years.

Sunday’s new episode killed off Colby (Denim Richards) after he was trampled by a distressed horse while trying to get Carter (Finn Little).

Given that it was the third-to-last episode of the series, many storylines need adequate time to conclude the show satisfactorily.

Unfortunately, Colby has always been on the periphery, with him regularly offering some comic relief, so killing him off seemed more like shock value than advancing the plot.

It was a small plot in a busy hour that won’t be memorable in the future because of how it came about and the fact that there are far bigger fish to fry this late in the game.

Yellowstone viewers are firing back at the decision

When the show’s official Instagram account shared a chat with Denim, fans took to the comments section to air their thoughts on the creative choice.

“Why though, makes no sense,” one viewer declared.

“The story didn’t need this. There’s enough going on, why ruin a good thing like Teeter and Colby?” the viewer reasoned.

“I wonder if this is a way for Rip to find out about Beth’s baby, via her talk w/Carter,” another fan responded.

Rip (Cole Hauser) is still unaware of many elements of his wife’s past and the detrimental effect that her brother, Jamie (Wes Bentley), had on her life.

Beth opened up to Carter about her past, which makes many confident that Carter could open up to Rip during the final two episodes.

There have long been theories that Rip could hit back at Jamie, and this could be the set-up for that.

“Why Colby? made no sense,” another critic argued.

Viewers call out Taylor Sheridan

Another fan responded that series creator Taylor Sheridan is “just upset Kevin Costner didn’t come back…”

“Taylor Sheridan is taking out anyone and everyone,” another viewer responded.

Yellowstone has indeed upped the stakes by killing off John Dutton (Costner) and even Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri), but those deaths advanced the final season’s storylines.

Colby’s did not. Now that we have just two episodes of Yellowstone left, it remains to be seen whether more characters will succumb to the final season’s body count.

What are your thoughts on Colby’s demise? Do you think the series made a big mistake?

Yellowstone airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Paramount Network. Stream Seasons 1-5A on Peacock.