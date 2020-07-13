Will there be Season 2 of Hightown?

With the recent finale that aired for Hightown, fans are wondering if a Season 2 will be on the way to answer lingering questions.

The Starz series tells the store of Jackie Quinones (Monica Raymund), a troubled National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) agent investigating a murder that pulls her into the world of organized crime in Cape Cod.

After eight episodes, the first season concluded on July 12. So will there be a Season 2 of Hightown? The good news is, yes, the series will be back.

Season 2 of Hightown confirmed

Hightown’s first season officially started back on May 17 with its first episode on Starz.

Created by Rebecca Cutter, the Starz series is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, and KristieAnne Reed. The series premiere had record numbers for viewership across all Starz OTT platforms, per Variety.

Set in Cape Cod, the American crime drama series follows NMFS agent Jackie Quinones. She’s tasked with investigating an opioid ring after a dead body turns up on the beach.

That brings complications to Jackie’s life as she was mostly living a carefree life full of fun and alcohol.

In addition to Raymund, Hightown stars James Badge Dale, Riley Voelkel, Shane Harper, Atkins Estimond, and John Norwood.

On June 11, when Hightown was halfway through the first season, reports arrived that Starz renewed the American crime drama series for a second season.

Christina Davis, president of original programming at Starz, praised the show as a “well-executed drama” embodying the characteristics of a Starz premium series.

Davis pointed towards the “dynamic, edgy storytelling, multicultural cast, and female leadership” on both sides of the camera.

“Audiences are already deeply engaged with these flawed and complex characters, and in a second season, we will continue to dive deeper into the relationships between them amidst the shifting tides on the Cape,” Davis said.

When will the second season arrive on STARZ?

Right now, we know that there will be a Season 2 of Hightown. However, there’s no official return date for the show or premiere date for the first episode yet.

Pretty much everything in the entertainment world has been postponed and shifted due to the coronavirus pandemic. So that has left a lot of things up in the air with regards to creating shows and releasing them.

Hightown is filmed in Provincetown, Massachusetts, and right now, their data in terms of coronavirus cases seems to be trending in a positive direction.

However, Hightown production probably isn’t in a rush to begin working on a new season just yet.

As far as when a second season might arrive, there’s no timeframe for when Starz shows bring out new seasons.

Some Starz series stay consistent with the release dates for new seasons. One example is Power, which brought its new seasons in June or July of each year.

Other Starz series hasn’t been as consistent. Two good examples are Outlander and American Gods.

Outlander has a new season each year, but they’ve come in different months each year. For example, Season 4 debuted in November 2018, while Season 5 dropped this past February.

American Gods premiered its first season in April 2017 and then was on a two-year hiatus before a second season arrived in March 2019.

So, fans may be on a bit of a wait before they can return to the mystery and drama of the Cape Cod criminal world in Hightown Season 2.

Hightown is currently on hiatus on Starz.