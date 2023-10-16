Will there be a Season 11 of When Calls the Heart?

Warning: This article contains Season 10 of When Calls the Heart spoilers.

Good news, Hearties!

Season 10 may have just ended, but we only have a short time to wait for Season 11.

That’s right; When Calls the Heart has been renewed for Season 11, and we’ll see Season 11 in 2024.

Though the new year is just over two months away, we’ll likely see Season 11 of When Calls the Heart come in Spring or Summer 2024.

Subscribe to our Hallmark newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

In the meantime, things were left open-ended at the end of Season 10, so there’s a lot of speculation about what’s to come.

Perhaps we’ll see new romances, new faces, and, of course, our old fan-favorites.

New romances hit Hope Valley

While we don’t know whether or not Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) gets with a certain Mountie, we do know that Fiona (Kayla Wallace) has worked hard to get Mike (Ben Rosenbaum) and Mei (Amanda Wong) together.

Season 11 will bring a new romance between Mike and Mei, hopefully, one that is everlasting between the two choir singers.

Plus, romance was teased in Fiona’s life, so perhaps a new face will come to Hope Valley, or she’ll fall for a familiar one.

Viewers also saw Madeleine St. John (Steffanie von Pfetten) return to Hope Valley after Lucas won the election, so it’s possible that she’s a face to stay. If so, we might see a romance brewing between her and Bill (Jack Wagner).

Still, Henry (Martin Cummins) appears to be making his own confessions as he was seen visiting Abigail (Lori Loughlin) at the end of the season.

Is Abigail returning to When Calls the Heart?

Fans have been waiting for Abigail’s return to Hope Valley since Lori Loughlin left the show in 2019 after the college admissions scandal became public.

The end of Season 10 teased that Henry pays Abigail a visit, so is it possible that she’ll be coming back to town? There’s no official word on her return yet, or who would be playing her if she does come back.

Of course, many fans would love to see Lori Loughlin back in her role, but it’s hard to say whether or not the actress would be back on set.

For now, fans just have to wait and see if Abigail makes her return in Season 11, or if she’s really gone from Hope Valley for good.

When Calls the Heart is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-10 are available to stream on Hallmark Movies Now.