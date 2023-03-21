Why is The Curse of Oak Island Season 10 not on tonight? When will it return to TV?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 10 will not be airing a new episode on the History Channel this Tuesday, March 21. In fact, fans of the show will have to do without a fresh episode for a whole week.

But don’t worry; the Fellowship of the Dig will be back on the hunt for the Money Pit the following week.

We are 17 episodes into Season 10 of The Curse of Oak Island, and it has been an action-packed season so far. The main thrust of the Lagina brothers’ focus has been the rehabilitation of the garden shaft by the Dumas mining company.

The team hit a few stumbling blocks, mostly due to local government bureaucracy, but they are now thundering down that shaft. And they are already finding traces of gold.

A lot of the evidence seems to suggest now that the original Money Pit is either at the bottom of this shaft or is very close by.

Unfortunately, just as things seemed to be hotting up on the island, the History Channel has decided to take a mid-season break.

So, why is this week’s Oak Island not on TV?

Ever since Season 7, the Oak Island series has taken a mid-season break. The break usually occurs in February, which is about halfway through, but this year it has been pushed forward into March.

The number of episodes in each season has been gradually increasing with the passing years, and once they started producing more than 20 shows a year, the History Channel began taking a winter/spring break.

As it happens, fans of the show can still get their Oak Island fix, as the History Channel is putting on an episode of The Curse of Oak Island: Drilling Down. This show, hosted by Matty Blake, will offer viewers a look behind the scenes.

The History Channel synopsis for Drilling Down reads:

“Matty Blake joins the Laginas and their team to get an exclusive “behind the scenes” look at a day of film production for The Curse of Oak Island.”

Normal service will resume next week when The Curse of Oak Island Season 10, Episode 18 airs on March 28. That episode will be called “A Quadrilateral Move.”

When will The Curse of Oak Island Season 10 finish?

The current Oak season will likely contain 24 or 25 episodes and will probably end early to mid-May.

Seasons 8 and 9 both featured a whopping 25 episodes, and there’s no reason to doubt that the current season won’t feature the same number. Although, there has not been an official announcement about the length of Season 10 from the History Channel.

If the current season does feature 25 episodes, then fans can expect the season finale to air on May 16. This would be a bit later than previous years; seasons 8 and 9 finished on May 4 and May 3, respectively, so perhaps we will have fewer episodes this year.

The Oak Island team is hopeful that the treasure is buried in the “baby blob” area. Pic credit: History

The Curse of Oak Island will return on Tuesday, March 28, on History.