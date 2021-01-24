Why is NCIS: Los Angeles not on TV tonight? Neither is NCIS: NOLA

Eric Christian Olsen has seen his character Marty Deeks go through a lot on the NCIS cast. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans have been taken completely off the CBS schedule for Sunday night.

Even though the shows just recently returned from a winter hiatus, no new episodes are going to air for a while now.

Some slightly good news is on the horizon, though, as a new show debuting in the 8/7c time slot on Sundays will mean that NCIS: LA and NCIS: NOLA will have static start times beginning in February.

That new show is called The Equalizer and it stars Queen Latifah in the role made famous by Denzel Washington in two movies sharing the same name.

The first episode of The Equalizer is slated to air on February 7, which is the same night as the 2021 Super Bowl. CBS is hoping to capitalize upon viewers watching a lot of TV on the big day.

Why is NCIS: Los Angeles not on tonight?

NFL action is about to get in the way of the NCIS spin-offs again. Due to the late-running game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night (January 24), the shows aren’t going to air at all.

The NFL action won’t run into primetime for the West Coast viewers, but CBS doesn’t want to lose the ratings numbers that could be provided by East Coast viewers of the NCIS spin-offs.

Additional bad news for NCIS: LA and NCIS: NOLA is that neither show has any more new episodes airing in the month of January. Repeat episodes are listed on the CBS TV schedule, though, for fans who really want to watch the shows.

Hopefully, when the shows finally do return, there is a lot of Hetty Lange (played by Linda Hunt) helping to lead the team again. The writers and producers of the show have been working hard to protect her due to her risk level of contracting COVID-19 and the rise in cases within California. But fans still miss her a lot.

More news from the world of NCIS

Despite the NCIS spin-offs not airing new episodes, the flagship show has returned to Tuesday nights. Fans who tuned in this past week got to see the return of McGee’s wife to the show. It was certainly nice to see Delilah McGee starring in two new episodes.

There is also another new episode of NCIS on the CBS schedule for next Tuesday night, giving fans a reason to tune in at 8/7c on January 26. It will officially begin the countdown to when one of the main NCIS cast members leaves the show.

NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans air Sundays on CBS.