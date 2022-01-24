Whose baby does Darlene have on Ozark Season 4?

Michael Mosley and Bethany Anne Lind from Ozark. Pic credit: Netflix

One of the most tragic characters of Ozark is Baby Zeke — the orphaned child being watched over by Darlene Snell in Season 4. It’s a very harrowing tale for one of Netflix’s best series.

Even more tragic (and disgusting) is the Snells were directly responsible for Zeke having no parents. The history of this child is about as dark as the color correction of Ozark itself. Because of this, many viewers might have purposely blocked out the reasons this child landed in the arms of such a psychopath as Darlene.

The events date back to seasons 1 and 2 with a religious couple named Mason and Grace Young. Here is a refresher about what happened to Zeke’s parents.

What happened to Mason and Grace Young?

In the first season of Ozark, Marty Byrde was attempting to money launder through Mason who was a local pastor at the Ozarks. Marty figured helping him take his services off the lake and into a building would be a win for both of them. But Mason was unaware of Marty’s intentions.

To make matters more complicated, Mason’s congregations on the lake were mostly made up of fake attendees selling drugs underhandedly in plain sight for the Snells.

Once Mason begins taking his services to land, the Snells take a loss in profit. So they tell Mason to get back and preach the gospel on the water or they will kill his pregnant wife. Mason being a man of principle does not want to hold his services if they are only being used as a cover for drug dealings.

And well, Jacob and Darlene punish Mason by making his wife disappear. But they leave the newly born Baby Zeke at his home.

How did Darlene get Zeke?

In Ozark Season 2, Mason is homeless and begging on the streets for help with his infant Zeke. Sometime later, Mason is arrested and his child is taken away from him by social services.

Upon his release, Mason snaps and kidnaps Wendy Byrde to force the Byrdes into getting Zeke back for him. Marty uses his influence and power to get the baby. But when he tries to exchange Zeke for Wendy, everything goes wrong. Mason would not let Marty and Wendy leave, and amidst a skirmish, Mason is shot in the neck by Marty.

Meanwhile, Darlene has killed her husband Jacob and is stalling any production the Byrdes can make on their casino. She explains she will allow it to go forward if the Byrdes give her Zeke. They refuse.

So she kidnaps Jonah and shaves his head to send a message to Marty and Wendy.

Marty delivers Zeke to Darlene to put an end to the madness.

As we said, it is a very tragic road Zeke has gone through to land in the ugly arms of Darlene. Thankfully, after Season 4, the poor kid might have a better future in store for him.

Ozark Season 4 Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix.